Hotels For Trial Announces Strategic Partnership With CORT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORT and Hotels for Trial unite to redefine travel accommodations and workspaces for litigation excellence

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. and CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotels for Trial , a comprehensive hotel booking service provider for traveling litigation teams, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with CORT , the nation's leading provider of furniture rental and transition services. In an innovative collaboration aimed at enhancing the efficiency and comfort of traveling litigation teams, CORT and Hotels for Trial are joining forces to offer a holistic solution for legal professionals on the move.



CORT's expertise in providing flexible and contemporary furniture solutions perfectly complements Hotels for Trial's commitment to streamlining accommodation bookings for litigation teams. By seamlessly integrating CORT's furniture supply services, the goal is to transform temporary workspaces into functional, stylish areas conducive to the unique demands of legal proceedings. Simultaneously, Hotels for Trial will leverage its platform to ensure that legal teams secure the optimal“war room” – considering factors such as proximity to courthouses, competitive pricing and favorable contract terms. This collaborative effort seeks to create a seamless experience for traveling litigation teams, addressing both their accommodation and workspace needs with precision and professionalism.

“We are excited to partner with CORT to offer a comprehensive solution for law firms looking to rent furniture to create workspaces for traveling trial teams,” says Ryan Spear, president of Hotels for Trial.“This strategic alliance reflects our commitment to enhancing the convenience and efficiency of travel accommodations for litigation teams."

“By joining forces with Hotels for Trial, we are combining our expertise to create a unique offering that addresses the specific needs of legal professionals,” says Scott Teich, national director at CORT.“This partnership marks a significant step in our mission to provide flexible and tailored solutions for our clients.”

About Hotels for Trial

Hotels for Trial is a one-stop shop for traveling litigation teams. Hotels for Trial's service team harnesses over 25 years of travel experience in hotel sales and operations. Through its expertise and strategic partnerships, the agency ensures its clients secure the best accommodations and contracting terms for trial stays and setup for war rooms. The agency's seasoned team is staffed with hotel negotiation experts that have worked on hundreds of trials and litigation matters around the world. Hotels for Trial protects the firm's financial liability, saves countless hours and comes at no cost to the client. To learn more, visit .

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 locations including offices, distribution centers, furniture rental showrooms and furniture outlets across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and a global network of partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit .

