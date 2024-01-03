Itinerary Aggregators Market Gears Up For US$ 55.6 Million Valuation, Guided By A 7.5% CAGR By 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Itinerary aggregators streamline travel plans, offering a one-stop solution for flights, hotels, and activities. Simplify your journey with comprehensive, user-friendly platforms.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The itinerary aggregators market is estimated at US$ 27 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 55.6 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033. Itinerary Aggregators market in its parent market (tourism market) is approximate 10% to 15%.



Social and political unrest impacts the travel and tourist sector in some areas. Even if they get travel services at low costs, customers choose to stay away from locations prone to conflict.

The governments of various countries have also warned tourists to stay away from places with diseases or social/political instability. This restricts the availability of Internet travel reservations to certain nations, which impacts the market's sales.

Receive Your Sample Report and Conquer the Market:



The travel industry, in particular, has taken considerable pains to develop its online presence, and it is still evolving quickly, as seen by the recent use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the travel and tourist industries.

In general, travel e-commerce and review websites make up most of the online travel sector. Travel-related e-commerce websites are focused on selling travel-related goods, including flights, lodging, and rental vehicles. This opens up new and favorable opportunities for the key players in the market.

Key Takeaways



By 2033, the itinerary aggregators market in the United Kingdom is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 4.2%.

In 2022, the United States developed the itinerary aggregators business with a share of 3% .

The itinerary aggregators market grew considerably to US$ 21 million in 2022.

The itinerary aggregators sector expanded at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2022.

By 2033, China's itinerary aggregators market is projected to develop with a CAGR of 5.8%.

By 2033, India's itinerary aggregators industry is projected to expand with a CAGR of 6%.

Japan's itinerary aggregators industry grew significantly, with a 4% share in 2022.

Australia's itinerary aggregators sector expanded with a share of 5% in 2022.

Germany's itinerary aggregators business has grown, with a share of 5.8% in 2022.

In 2022, tour aggregators dominated the market, with a share of 27%, based on the aggregator type.

In 2022, package travel dominated the market, with a share of 26% , based on tour type. The number of tourists between the ages of 15 and 25 as well as between 26 and 35 and 36 to 45 are expected to rise dramatically.

"Investigating the Itinerary Aggregators Market, the research manager underscores a burgeoning landscape marked by technological advancements and a rising consumer preference for streamlined travel planning. The study highlights the pivotal role played by itinerary aggregators in reshaping the travel industry, fostering convenience and efficiency for users worldwide." - Says Ronak Shah (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights).

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights:



Competitors Winning Strategies

The ability to evaluate a wide range of available travel options and quick and simple flight and hotel reservations drive growth in the itinerary aggregators business. Being one of the most popular methods for booking travel, particularly among young professionals, market participants are heavily promoting their travel services through mobile websites and applications.

Recent Development:



To facilitate travel in 2019, Booking Holdings Inc. launched a new flying product area in Agoda. They also added flight bundles to the list of flying items to offer their customers tempting discounts. Many additional international firms, like Expedia (America), Trivago (Germany), Agoda (Singapore), Airbnb (United States), and TripAdvisor (USA), among others, have targeted the Indian tourism and travel sector. Some players are connecting to India under the pretense of rapid expansion.

Key players



Omio

AndesTransit

Skyscanner

Hopper

Kiwi

Plum Guide

VagabondBase

Amadeus

TripAdvisor

RedBus

Rome2Rio

Trainline

Travoline

Booking Holdings Inc.

Tictactrip

Airbnb

Expedia

Tongcheng Travel Holdings ltd

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. EF Go Ahead Tours

Request Our Research Methodology to Stay Informed:



Key Segmentation of Itinerary Aggregators Market

By Aggregators Type:



Flight Aggregators

Hotel Aggregators

Tour Aggregators

Intermodal / Multimodal Aggregators Others



By Tourist Type:



Domestic International

By Tour Type:



Independent Traveler

Tour Group Package Traveler



By Consumer Orientation:



Men

Women Children



By Age Group:



15-25 Years

26-35 Years

36-45 Years

46-55 Years 66-75 Years



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania MEA



Author by:

Ronak Shah (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights) is deeply committed to uncovering actionable insights for consumer and food and beverage players. She brings a unique blend of analysis, industry trends, and consumer behavior to put data into perspective.

What she makes out of data becomes a delight to read. She has authored many opinions, including for publications like Process Industry Informer and Spinal Surgery News, as she understands the market pulse and consumers' shifting preferences.

She likes to bring experts to a roundtable to weigh the impact of a trend on an industry. Catch up with her discussion on the impact of AI in packaging.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Travel and Tourism Domain:



The market size for travel agency services was valued at US$ 455,023.4 million in 2023, and it is anticipated to grow at 10.90% annually to reach US$ 1,280,410.5 million by 2033.

Travelers identity protection service market share is estimated at US$ 10,011.4 Million in 2023 and is expected to be around US$ 23,056.4 Million by 2033 with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The global tourism market forecast is expected to develop at a CAGR of 5% over the next ten years. By the end of this forecast year in 2032, analysts anticipate the tourism market size would be worth US$ 17.1 Trillion.

The global wildlife tourism market demand is expected to reach US$ 219.9 Billion by 2032 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Travel & tourism user generated content market analysis is estimated at US$ 184 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 744.38 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 15 % from 2022 to 2032.



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube