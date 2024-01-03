Isilumko Activate Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Bringing Brands To Life

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Sandton, Gauteng – Isilumko Activate, an award-winning Integrated Marketing and brand activations agency , is thrilled to announce that it is celebrating over 25 years of bringing brands to life through building and maintaining solid, long-standing client partnerships, with a strong emphasis on ROI, Consumer Insights, and driving impactful and creative conceptual solutions to ensure successful go-to-market campaign results.

The leading South African agency is known for quality insights, creative and conceptual work, and on-the-ground execution that is showcased in its 360° integrated, holistic approach to marketing and product promotion. With a dynamic, high-energy, passionate, and experienced team, Isilumko Activate is excited to continue excelling in connecting the brand with the consumer and ensuring successful go-to-market campaign results for another 25 years.

“We are a multi-award-winning Integrated Marketing Agency where Connection, Engagement, and Experience, along with meaningful Insights, bring your brand to life,” said a spokesperson for Isilumko Activate.“Isilumko, a proud BBBEE Level 1 Black Woman-owned company with a 26-year heritage, was established in 1995 and is one of the most recognised digital marketing companies in South Africa . Our National presence with wholly owned offices in 5 major cities, allows our team to be hands-on, agile and locally focused to provide solid project management, ongoing optimization and executional excellence.”

The Isilumko Activate team's cross-category expertise allows the agency to filter across multiple channels and diverse initiatives, focusing on various genres within the Marketing sphere with a 360° integrated, holistic approach. This means that from meaningful insights, Isilumko Activate can design break-through and relevant concepts to add value and successfully execute all services from small budget BTL campaigns to the most opulent events.

Isilumko Activate takes the time to fully understand each of its clients' businesses, KPIs, and campaign objectives to create experiences that connect brands with consumers and create memorable as well as impactful campaigns that strengthen brand identity and raise brand awareness.

One of the agency's key ways of delivering this is through its unique focus on marketing experiential . This proven business strategy engages customers through immersive and interactive experiences, emerging as a powerful and useful branding tool in today's ever-evolving marketing landscape. Through Isilumko Activate's experiential marketing, brands will be expertly connected to customers through multi-sensory experiences, from what they see, touch, and taste to what is smelt and heard. This experience creates a positive association between the brand and its target audience, increasing brand loyalty and sales.

As a highly responsive and client-focused Integrated Marketing Agency, Isilumko Activate is dedicated to providing quick and efficient communication. Whether clients have inquiries, project requests, or any other needs, the agency asks them to fill out the contact form on its website, where a member of its professional team will aim to respond promptly to ensure all questions are addressed, and requirements are met in a timely manner.

