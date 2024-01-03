71St Scripps Howard Awards Accepting Entries Jan. 3-Feb. 5

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CINCINNATI, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scripps Howard Fund is accepting entries for the 71st Scripps Howard Awards, one of the nation's most prestigious journalism competitions.

The awards honor the journalism and storytelling produced in 2023. The deadline to apply is Feb. 5.

Click here to apply for the 71st Scripps Howard Awards.

With a focus on high-impact and investigative storytelling, the Scripps Howard Awards offers $170,000 in prize money in 15 categories. Categories include:



Audio Storytelling

Breaking News

Business/Financial Reporting

Environmental Reporting

Distinguished Service to the First Amendment

Narrative Human-Interest Storytelling

Visual Human-Interest Storytelling

Innovation

Local/Regional Investigative Reporting

National/International Investigative Reporting

Multimedia Journalism

Opinion Writing

Local Video Storytelling

National/International Video Storytelling Impact Award*

*

The Impact Award winner is chosen from the winners of the other 14 categories and select finalists.



Find the full category descriptions here.

The awards honor work from television stations, networks, radio and podcasts, visual media, online media outlets, independent producers, newspapers and other print publications.

Finalists will be announced in September, with winners announced in October during a special program airing on Scripps News, the national broadcast news network owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP ).

"The Scripps Howard Awards celebrate the journalists who worked tirelessly to tell our stories, expose the truth and make a difference in the communities where their viewers live and work," said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund. "The awards showcase their journalism – and the work that went into it –on a national stage."



Watch the 70th Scripps Howard Awards and go behind the scenes with the finalists.

Last year's winners represent newsrooms large and small, with the Impact Award going to American Public Media for "Sold a Story: How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong." Reporter Emily Hanford unmasked how four influential authors and their publishers sustained the status quo, convincing teachers for decades to embrace a reading program that research has proven to be ineffective and damaging to students. The podcast prompted widespread change, at least 15 states have taken new action related to reading instruction.

Get the latest news from the Scripps Howard Awards at

SHAwards .

Media contact: Molly Miossi, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-977-3713, [email protected]

About the Scripps Howard Fund

The Scripps Howard Fund , a public charity established by The E.W. Scripps Company

(NASDAQ: SSP ), is dedicated to creating informed and engaged communities through journalism education, childhood literacy and local causes. At the crossroads of the classroom and the newsroom, the Fund is a leader in supporting journalism through scholarships, internships, minority recruitment and development and First Amendment causes. The Scripps Howard Awards stand as one of the industry's top honors for outstanding journalism. The Fund's annual "If You Give a Child a Book ..." childhood literacy campaign has distributed thousands of new books to children in need across the nation. The Fund partners with Scripps brands to create awareness of local issues and support organizations that build thriving communities.

The Scripps Howard Fund administers funding for the Scripps Howard Foundation, a private foundation established in 1962 to advance charitable causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company and the Scripps and Howard families.



SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company