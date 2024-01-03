Flexit Acquires Enterprise Wellness Business

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt Inc., a leader in digital health and wellness experiences, has acquired an Enterprise Wellness business previously of Sukhi Inc., a mental wellness platform. With the combination, FlexIt has announced that Rahul Kay, MBA / MPH has joined FlexIt as its new SVP of Enterprise Wellness. Kay, a thought leader and facilitator in the enterprise wellness industry, was previously the co-founder and former CEO of Sukhi. The combination with FlexIt Inc. provides new and expanding partnerships with clients including MIT, Bain, Broad Institute of Harvard / MIT, Amazon, among others.



The merger positions FlexIt uniquely within the corporate wellness space to tackle both physical and mental stressors in the modern workforce. FlexIt now bundles its flagship product, Interconnected Health Sessions, which are live two-way, 1-on-1 wellness sessions across all aspects of health (personal training, nutrition coaching, physical therapy, health coaching, and more) with mental health training, executive coaching, professional development and employee engagement monitoring. Flexit's holistic solutions not only promote the wellbeing of employees, but also foster healthy professional cultures - leading to meaningful impacts for the employer.

FlexIt's founder and CEO, Austin Cohen, expressed immense optimism and excitement about the merger, stating, "Rahul is an incredible addition to the team - he comes highly recommended from industry-leading clients. This partnership equips FlexIt with valuable expertise, business lines, and growth opportunities. Real impact in corporate wellness requires a comprehensive approach - as we plan for the future of work, this move enables our products to create sustainable shifts.”

FlexIt is leveraging the latest research in clinical psychology, organizational design, and tele-wellness to build on its existing products and expand into new B2B markets. Rahul stated,“As FlexIt already established, effective training requires a whole health view. We're eager to implement a new product portfolio that promotes effective leadership, mental wellbeing, and healthy lifestyles.” The initial market response in Q4 has been promising as FlexIt announces its plan to promote personal and professional resilience for their client's greatest asset - their people.

About FlexIt:

FlexIt has revolutionized the fitness and wellness industry through our innovative, cutting-edge technology, offering a comprehensive approach to holistic well-being for consumers and enterprises. Our core solution centers around live, 1-on-1, two-way personal health and wellness sessions with fitness and wellness experts, accessible through both web and app platforms. FlexIt's platform goes beyond just fitness training, embracing holistic well-being through nutrition coaching (led by registered nutritionists with a focus on weight loss), low-impact wellness activities (yoga, meditation, stretching, and dance), health coaching, and physical and occupational therapy (covering preventive, pre/post-natal, senior, and recovery), offering 28 health modalities on the platform.

Our comprehensive and innovative approach has earned us recognition within the industry. FlexIt has been selected for the Best Budget-Friendly Coaching App of 2023 by Women's Health, the Best Personal Trainer Apps of 2023 by Forbes, and the Best Fitness Apps in 2023 by Oprah Daily and has been awarded by Men's Health, Inc. 5000, US News & World Report, among many others.

