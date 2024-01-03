International Baccalaureate Students Receive Examination Results

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

International Baccalaureate Organization

- Olli-Pekka HeinonenWASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Earlier this week, 121 students in the U.S. and 20,385 students worldwide received their Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) results from the November 2023 examination session. This marks a 12.18% increase in the number of students receiving DP and CP results from last year.The IB is immensely proud of all students who have reached this milestone. Throughout the DP and CP two-year learning journey students acquire the knowledge and skills to personally and professionally thrive and make a difference in the world.With a global average DP score for the November 2023 session of 29.06 points, today's IB graduates join a community of more than 2.3 million alumni and lifelong learners across 160 countries worldwide.Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the International Baccalaureate, said:“In a world full of new challenges, IB students demonstrate resilience and dedication, overcoming obstacles with commendable grace. As they step into the world as IB graduates, I have no doubt they are equipped not just with knowledge but the adaptability and tenacity to thrive in an ever-evolving world. We are immensely proud of their achievements and look forward to witnessing the impact they will undoubtedly make, shaping a better tomorrow for us all.”As of May 2023, the IB decided to discontinue the publication of data highlighting the number of IB students achieving the highest top mark (45 data points), to discourage the use of assessment results for comparisons among students, schools, or communities.IB students and World Schools are diverse and have varying contexts, socioeconomic positions, and cohort sizes. Additionally, IB students' individual achievements go far beyond their assessment scores. Given these considerations and the long-term impact of the pandemic as well as other global challenges, the IB has decided to refrain from sharing assessment data to prevent generalized comparisons. The IB is equally proud of all students and the accomplishments they achieve during their two-year DP or CP journey.For the November 2023 examination session, DP and CP students completed all assessment components for each subject and the IB awarded grades using all components, coursework and examinations. Learn more about the November 2023 examination session here .The Diploma Programme (DP) gives students world-class preparation for university and a lifetime of opportunity. It is a comprehensive inquiry-based education that puts students in control of their learning, so they can develop superior academic ability, confidence, critical-thinking and language skills. This rigorous framework is recognized and respected by the world's leading universities and aims to support the whole student to flourish physically, intellectually, emotionally and ethically. Hear more from our DP alumni .The Career-related Programme (CP) is specifically designed for students aged 16–19 who wish to engage in career-related learning, while also continuing to gain lifelong skills such as confidence, social responsibility and a sense of purpose. The CP is an innovative blend of academic study and career development that incorporates the vision and educational principles of the IB into a unique programme. Hear more from our CP alumni.####For more information, please contact ...About the IBFounded in 1968, the International Baccalaureate (IB) pioneered a movement of international education and now offers four high quality, challenging educational programmes to students aged 3-19. The IB gives students distinct advantages by providing strong foundations, critical thinking skills, and proficiency for solving complex problems while encouraging diversity, curiosity, and a healthy appetite for learning and excellence. In a world where asking the right questions is as important as discovering answers, the IB champions critical thinking and flexibility in study by crossing disciplinary, cultural, and national boundaries. Supported by world-class educators and coordinators, the IB currently engages with more than two million students in over 5,700 schools across 159 countries. To find out more, please visit .

