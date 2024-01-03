ART IS SACRED: The Sixth NTD International Figure Painting Competition Unveils Finalists Exhibition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Finalists Exhibition of the Sixth NTD International Figure Painting Competition

55 outstanding realism artists from around the world on view at Salmagundi Club

- Richard Yin, managing director of the competitionNEW YORK, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The spotlight is set to shine on the world's foremost figure painters as the Sixth NTD International Figure Painting Competition proudly unveils its Finalists Exhibition. Showcasing exceptional talent and creativity, this exhibition promises to be a visual feast for art connoisseurs and the public alike. The event is scheduled at the esteemed Salmagundi Club in New York City from January 8 -19, providing a unique opportunity to witness the mastery of contemporary figurative oil painting.The NTD International Figure Painting Competition is renowned for its unwavering dedication to promoting classical artistic traditions and offering a global platform for artists to showcase their skills. Following an exhaustive selection process, a select group of finalists has emerged, and their works will be prominently featured in this highly anticipated exhibition.Event Details:.What: The Sixth NTD International Figure Painting Competition Finalists Exhibition.Where: The Salmagundi Club (47 5th Ave, New York, NY 10003).When: January 8 -19, 2024.Hours:Mon – Fri | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PMSat – Sun | 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM.Admission: Free to the publicThe Finalists Exhibition promises to celebrate artistic diversity, presenting a range of styles and interpretations of contemporary events and historical legends. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with the artists, gaining insights into their creative processes and the inspiration behind their remarkable works."We are thrilled to present the Finalists Exhibition as the crowning jewel of the Sixth NTD International Figure Painting Competition," said Richard Yin, managing director of the competition. "This exhibition is a testament to the exceptional talent that exists within the global art community, and we invite the public to join us in appreciating the beauty and skill encapsulated in these extraordinary paintings."The NTD International Figure Painting Competition has solidified its position as a significant event in the art world, attracting emerging and established artists with a profound passion for figurative art. The competition seeks to foster a renewed appreciation for traditional techniques and craftsmanship while simultaneously promoting traditional values and positive ideals.For more information about the NTD International Figure Painting Competition and the upcoming Finalists Exhibition, please visit or contact ....__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________About NTD International Figure Painting Competition:As a vital component of the series of international arts and cultural events hosted by NTD Television , the NTD International Figure Painting Competition stands as a prestigious event that unites artists from diverse backgrounds to celebrate the timeless beauty of realism figurative painting. Established with a mission to promote the pure beauty, pure goodness, and pure authenticity of traditional oil painting, the competition serves as a global platform for artists to showcase their skills and engage with a worldwide audience. For more information, visit .Note to Editors: High-resolution images and additional information are available upon request.About NTD Television:New Tang Dynasty (NTD) Television is a New York-based global news and entertainment media network, founded in 2001. NTD's mission is to uplift and inform society by publishing quality content that embodies integrity, dignity, and the best of humanity. NTD believes the integrity of the world hinges on the accurate and truthful spread of information. NTD is dedicated to providing the truth and shedding light on major issues the world deserves to know. For more information, visit .About Salmagundi Club:Founded in 1871, the Salmagundi Club is one of the oldest fine arts centers in the United States and New York's oldest art club. The mission of Salmagundi is to inspire originality in the artists and patrons among its members and to advance the art of all types. For more information, visit

Richard Yin

New Tang Dynasty Television

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram