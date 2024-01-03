30-Year Pioneer In Enterprise Computer Storage Solutions Marks Milestone Acquisition Through Website Closers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

- Izach Porter, the Website Closers business brokerTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JetStor , a renowned tech company with a 30-year legacy specializing in enterprise-level hard drive storage devices, has achieved a historic milestone with its successful transfer of ownership.WebsiteClosers , the world's largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, backed the sale with its massive business sale network. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed for confidentiality purposes, the company was sold within its asking price.Gene Leyzarovich, couldn't be more excited about the future of the company he founded. Over the past three decades, JetStor has evolved into an industry leader, delivering storage systems that encompass a comprehensive array of capabilities required by contemporary applications.From a vast selection of configurations and host interfaces to various drive types, expansion options, and support for ten RAID levels, each JetStor solution is meticulously custom-designed to meet and exceed the specific storage requirements of its diverse clientele.Izach Porter , the broker from Website Closers who successfully facilitated the sale, commented on the significance of this transaction. He stated, "JetStor's legacy in the tech industry is unparalleled, and its cutting-edge storage solutions have been a cornerstone for countless businesses. The competitive sales process, with over 300 interested buyers and multiple offers, reflects the industry's recognition of JetStor's value. It has been an honor to assist in this transaction, and we are excited to see JetStor's legacy thrive under new leadership."This acquisition marks not only a strategic business move but a pivotal moment in the evolution of enterprise-level storage solutions. JetStor, with its rich history and commitment to innovation, transitions to new ownership, expressing confidence in the new owner's ability to steer the company toward continued success.JetStor has been a trailblazer in providing cutting-edge storage solutions to over 4,000 clients, earning acclaim for its outstanding product quality and garnering thousands of stellar reviews.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!Broker ContactIzach Porter...(704) 899-4689broker/izach-porterABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

