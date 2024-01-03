Invest Group Global Celebrates Gennaro Lanza's Latest Entrepreneurial Triumph With $15 Million Revenue

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Retail FX Broker DB Investing

Invest Group Global, led by Gennaro Lanza, generated $15 million in revenue in 2023.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Invest Group Global , a leading platform in Fintech, Business Consultants, Recruitment Agency, Digital Marketing and Regulated Investment Firms, has announced an achievement under the visionary leadership of Founder, Angel Investor, and CEO Gennaro Lanza , boasting a yearly revenue that has soared to an impressive Global Holdings's $15 million for 2023.With the latest developments, Invest Group Global celebrates Gennaro Lanza's latest entrepreneurial triumph with Global Holdings's $15 million in revenue. This substantial financial success is a testament to Gennaro Lanza's exceptional leadership, strategic acumen, and unwavering commitment to steering Invest Group Global toward sustainable growth and excellence, as well as a constant diversification of products and services. As a dynamic entrepreneur, Gennaro significantly contributed to the global business landscape.Invest Group Global's journey under Gennaro's guidance has been marked by continuous innovation and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The $15 million revenue milestone reflects the company's ability to navigate the dynamic and competitive world of business successfully. The remarkable revenue achievement is a result of Gennaro's strategic initiatives and his ability to identify and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market.In addition, Invest Group Global's success in reaching the $15 million revenue mark is a clear indication of the company's resilience and adaptability in an ever-evolving industry. The company's $15 million revenue milestone is a financial accomplishment as well as a reflection of the company's impact on the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem. Additionally, Gennaro Lanza's commitment to excellence and his ability to foster a culture of innovation has positioned Invest Group Global as a leading platform in the Fintech industry.Furthermore, Invest Group Global's dedication to pushing boundaries and setting new standards for the industry under Gennaro Lanza's leadership. The $15 million revenue achievement catalyzes further innovation, expansion, and impactful contributions to the global business landscape.About the Company - Invest Group Global:With over 10+ years of Finance experience, Premier holding company Invest Group Global has emerged at the forefront of the financial licensed business. The company boasts a team of over 130 professional employees worldwide and offers top-tier financial solutions with a global office presence spanning Dubai, Cyprus, Seychelles, Nigeria, Canada, Malta, and South Africa and still developing an extensive network, branches as well as partners all over the world.About the Subsidiary - DB Investing:Invest Group Global is the holding company owning the regulated forex Broker DB Investing, owning a Seychelles license since 2020. In 2023, the company became one of the leading online brokers offering trading services in forex, CFDs, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, has been lately recognized as The Most Innovative Broker for the MENA region at the Smart Vision Investment Expo 2023 in Cairo, Egypt, with the previous 2023 Awards Fastest Growing Broker, TOP 100 Brokers, Fastest Payout Broker.Gennaro Lanza, the company's Founder, remarked:“We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible trading experience, and we are constantly striving to develop new and innovative solutions that will help them achieve their financial goals. Our trajectory since our establishment in 2018 has been characterized by steady and sustainable growth, fuelled by our unwavering passion for trading.Presently, our robust footprint spans key locations in Seychelles, Cyprus, Dubai, Nigeria, and Malta, with plans underway to inaugurate additional offices in 2024 in Latam, India and Asia regions. We aim to expand the services for our clients and partners but also increase the number of Investment firm licenses in our portfolio, offering the best-regulated brokerage and tailor-made service as well as the best customer service to our clients with a target to become one of the top 10 Investment Firms by 2025”.This prestigious award underscores DB Investing's commitment to providing cutting-edge trading solutions and platforms that empower traders to navigate the complexities of the financial markets.About Gennaro Lanza:Gennaro Lanza stands as a distinguished and award-winning Italian entrepreneur, leaving an indelible mark on the global business landscape. As the Founder, Angel Investor, and CEO of enterprises spanning Fintech, Business Consultants, Recruitment Agency, Digital Marketing and Regulated Investment Firms, Gennaro has demonstrated remarkable vision and achieved outstanding success in his ventures in the last 10 years.His entrepreneurial journey has been adorned with accolades, including the prestigious 2023 Awards Fastest Growing Broker, TOP 100 Brokers of 2023, Fastest Payout Broker, and The Most Innovative Broker. These honours are a testament to Gennaro's innovative spirit, strategic insight, and ability to navigate the dynamic and competitive world of business.At the helm of worldwide enterprises, Gennaro has steered companies towards remarkable heights, boasting an impressive Global Holding yearly revenue exceeding $15 million. His leadership has been instrumental in cultivating a culture of excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth within his organisations.Beyond his corporate triumphs, Gennaro Lanza is committed to nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs. He has established a mentorship and startup advisory platform, providing invaluable guidance and support to aspiring young minds looking to carve their path in the business realm. This commitment to fostering talent underscores Gennaro's dedication to not only achieving personal success but also contributing to the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem. His journey is marked by financial success and a commitment to innovation, mentorship, and the continual pursuit of excellence in the ever-evolving world of business.Website link:Media detailsCompany Name: Invest Group Global LimitedContact person: Gennaro LanzaContact email: ...Country: UAECity: Dubai

