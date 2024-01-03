Artikal Sound System Returns Home To Delray Beach For First Hometown Concert At Old School Square Since The Pandemic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is excited to announce that hometown band Artikal Sound System is headlining its biggest show ever in Downtown Delray Beach. The popular reggae-rock band will perform at The Amphitheatre at Old School Square on Saturday, February 3, 2024! Artikal Sound System's stop in Delray Beach is part of the band's Cowboys vs. Aliens 2024 Tour, which features special guest Tunnel Vision and Joey Harkum.The group recently released a new single“Batshit Crazy” in October and dropped a reggae-infused“Happy Holidays” album in November. Artikal Sound System, which started right here in Delray Beach, will perform songs from their 2022 album, "Welcome to Florida,” in addition to newly released music.WHEN: Saturday, February 3, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Rain or Shine.WHERE: The Amphitheatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Parking available in Old School Square garage.COST: General Admission tickets are available for $15 and can be purchased here. Food and beverage vendors will be on site. No outside alcohol is allowed in the venue.About Artikal Sound System:Artikal Sound System is a reggae band based out of South Florida. Founded by Chris Montague (guitar) and Fabian Acuña (bass) in 2012, Artikal Sound System honed their chops backing a series of Caribbean singers. Along the way, the boys picked up the insane and absurd keys player Christopher Cope and the heavy-footed drummer Adam Kampf before finally trying something a little sonically different with their neighbor, female vocalist Logan Rex. After nearly a decade of playing together, the boys sound tight and powerful, creating the perfect foundation for their jazz-influenced singer to dance around on lyrically and literally. What you hear is the sound of friendship, hard work, imagination, and the hope to spread their message of love and the importance of having a good time. Learn more at .Follow on Facebook atFollow on Instagram @artikalsoundsystem Listen hereFor a full list of Downtown Delray Beach events, please visit: .Follow updates on social media @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquareAbout Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at or by calling 561-243-1077.About Old School Square Old School Square is the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, located at the corner of Atlantic and Swinton Avenues. The beloved campus was built in the early 1900's as Delray Elementary and Delray High School. Those restored early 20th-century school buildings have now been re-adapted as the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre and Fieldhouse (Vintage Gym). The campus also includes the Pavilion in the center grounds, which is an outdoor entertainment stage with a grass seating area, as well as the Old School Square Park just to the east. A City of Delray Beach parking garage is located adjacent to the park. The Old School Square campus is one of the largest cultural venues within the city of Delray Beach where there are showcases of fine art exhibits, large concerts, and theater performances along with an historic venue to hold private events such as weddings and special celebrations. Learn more at .

