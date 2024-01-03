Arab Parliament Rejects Any Violations Against Somalian Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Arab Parliament affirmed absolute rejection of any attempted violations against Somalia's sovereignty, stressing that Somalia's security and stability is an integral part of the Arab national security.

In a statement, the Parliament urged Ethiopia to be abide by good neighborliness rules, respect the sovereignty of countries and not interfere in their internal affairs, to best serve the region's stability.

The Arab Parliament supports Somalia's legal measures to maintain its unity and national sovereignty on all its land. (end)

asm











MENAFN03012024000071011013ID1107681075