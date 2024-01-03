South Africa Seeks Backing Of Genocide Claim Against Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- South Africa on Wednesday sought to shore up support for a case of genocide it has filed against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), saying it was in response to "Israeli crimes" in the Gaza Strip.

Vowing to never "forget about" the Palestinians, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said, during a rally, that her country would continue fight for the liberty of the Palestinian people, castigating the international community for its "failure" to respond to the "massacres" being committed against them.

The minister lamented the lack of progress in efforts to cease the surging violence in the Gaza Strip, underlining the measure the country had taken as a step aiming to stop the "genocide" against the Palestinians.

On Friday, South Africa filed a case of genocide against Israel before the ICJ on grounds that it had violated the 1948 Genocide Convention in its fight against Palestinian group Hamas. (end)

mr











MENAFN03012024000071011013ID1107681074