Microage Associates Give Back To Families In Need At The Ronald Mcdonald House

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / MicroAge® associates recently demonstrated their commitment to serving the local community and charities with two impactful events supporting The Ronald McDonald House.



With a commitment to excellence, MicroAge strives to make a positive impact not only in the IT landscape but also in the communities it serves. On November 7, 2023, MicroAge associates came together to volunteer their time to serve a delicious meal and prepare several desserts for 65 individuals receiving services at The Ronald McDonald House of Central and Northern Phoenix.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home for families with seriously ill or injured children receiving medical treatment. MicroAge's associates not only demonstrated their culinary skills but also their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those facing challenging times.

Building on the momentum of their November initiative, MicroAge delivered 100 individual gift bags to the children and their families receiving services at The Ronald McDonald House on December 14, 2023. Each thoughtfully curated gift bag included essential comfort items such as blankets, socks, and undergarments, providing a sense of warmth and care for families in need. Additionally, each bag contained a special gift or toy to bring the spirit of the holidays and joy to the children.

MicroAge's commitment extended beyond sponsoring the children by providing extra toys, comfort items, board games, and additional items for parents. This initiative reflects MicroAge's dedication to creating a positive and supportive environment for families facing adversity.

"As a company deeply rooted in its community, MicroAge recognizes the importance of giving back and actively contributing to the well-being of those in need," said MicroAge Executive Director of Human Resources Joelle Fosco, PHR. "These two events highlight MicroAge's commitment to corporate social responsibility and its mission to make a meaningful impact on the communities it serves."

About MicroAge

MicroAge combines a powerful mix of technology services backed by vendor-certified engineers and an acclaimed panel of experts to deliver the competitive edge technology leaders need to lead in a disruptive digital environment. MicroAge is a Microsoft Solution Partner recognized annually by Computer Reseller News (CRN) in the Tech Elite 250, Solution Provider 500, and MSP 500 lists of top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, MicroAge has a rapidly expanding national salesforce to support growing demand. To learn more, visit MicroAge .

