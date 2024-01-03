Newswire's Press Release Optimizer Emphasizes The Importance Of Earned Media Mentions

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Newswire , an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, planning, and media technology, created its Press Release Optimizer (PRO) to help companies capitalize on opportunities, develop and distribute compelling narratives, maximize media outreach, earn media mentions and more.

A focal point of Newswire's PRO is turning owned media into earned media. Newswire helps companies do this by using its industry-leading press release distribution services.

"Newsworthy press releases with a focus on the end user create opportunities for companies to build brand awareness, attract website traffic, improve search engine rankings, generate leads, and earn media mentions," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

The key brand-building benefits of consistent and strategic press release distribution and targeted media outreach include:



Trust - Staying in front of the consumer and the media with newsworthy press releases is an effective way to build brand recognition and create a level of trust that promotes new business and earned media opportunities.

Thought leadership - To build on the former, the more value a company can provide, the better the chances are of securing earned media opportunities to position the brand as a thought leader in its industry. Thought leadership pieces are excellent ways to build brand awareness. Targeting - A major benefit of press release distribution is the ability to cast a wider net to reach relevant media publications. Targeted distribution lists, such as the 10 Newswire offers, help companies distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time.

In 2023 alone, Newswire's PRO customers have earned hundreds of media mentions in popular publications such as Allure, Bloomberg, CNET, Fox News, Medium, TechCrunch, New York Post, and many more.

"Strategic and consistent press release distribution is a powerful strategy to secure earned media mentions," added Hammers. "Earned media mentions help brands stand out, generate a buzz, and ultimately improve their bottom line."

To learn more about Newswire's PRO, visit newswire

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit

Contact Information

Jennifer Hammers

Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

919.481.4000

SOURCE: Newswire

View the original press release on newswire.