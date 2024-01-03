New York Jazz Workshop Winter Offerings

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Classes, Teambuilding opportunities and trips to Brazil and Italy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / NYJW welcomes the new year with exciting winter class offerings for jazz enthusiasts of all skill levels. These ensemble-based classes, guided by world-renowned instructors, provide a dynamic and nurturing environment for musical development. Whether you're starting your jazz journey or looking to enhance your skills, NYJW has a workshop tailored to your needs.

NYJW Teambuilding

The winter session includes regular live concert showcases at well-known jazz venues throughout the city, offering students a platform to demonstrate their skills and growth.

NYJW's curriculum extends beyond group workshops to include specialized courses in areas like Music Theory, Ear Training, Composition, and Counterpoint . Additionally, the workshop offers Private Lessons customized to the individual goals and interests of each student. NYJW's faculty, comprised of acclaimed jazz professionals, ensures an enriching and insightful educational experience, regardless of the instrument-piano, guitar, vocals, bass, drums, woodwinds, or brass.

This year, NYJW continues its global musical exploration with trips to exotic locations. Alongside the annual two-week excursions to Italy for both Instrumentalists and Vocalists, NYJW is excited to announce a new destination: Salvador de Bahia in Brazil . These trips cater to both musicians and non-musicians, offering a diverse array of activities.

NYJW is also expanding its offerings with innovative teambuilding programs for corporation . These initiatives demonstrate how musical concepts like leadership and creativity are vital in a corporate setting. NYJW has successfully conducted teambuilding events for major companies like GE, Nike, Thomson Reuters, Blackboard, Google, Five Below, Lookout, and more. Now, more corporations can experience the transformative power of jazz in fostering team unity and productivity.

Registration for the winter workshops, specialized courses, private lessons, and corporate teambuilding programs is now open. Discover the enriching world of jazz this winter at NYJW by visiting .

The New York Jazz Workshop is located at 265 W 37th Street, Manhattan.

For more information, contact NYJW at:

Email: [email protected]

Contact Information

Marco Chelo

CO-Founder

[email protected]

9173400270

SOURCE: New York Jazz Workshop

View the original press release on newswire.