ACCESSWIRE Shares 5 Press Release Writing Tips For The New Year

The goal of press release distribution for companies is to share their news, stay in front of their target audiences and secure coverage from relevant media publications.

"Press releases are an influential marketing tool that helps companies amplify their message to rise above the noise of their industry," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

As an industry leader in press release distribution, ACCESSWIRE helps brands around the globe effectively use its services to create meaningful results for their organizations.

To help businesses optimize their press release distribution efforts, ACCESSWIRE offers five helpful tips:

Identify a newsworthy angle - A compelling and newsworthy angle helps brands capture the attention of their target audience. To check the newsworthiness of a topic, ask the following questions:

- Why does this matter?

- Why would my target audience care?

If the answers to these questions don't come easily, use it as a sign to reconsider the topic.

Set a goal - Once the newsworthy angle is established, define the goal of the press release. By setting a goal, brands can ensure the content remains aligned with the desired outcome.

Use the inverted pyramid - Use the inverted pyramid to structure the first paragraph of the press release. The inverted pyramid covers the critical elements of who, what, when, where, why and how.

Proper press release format - Press releases should include a headline, subheadline, introduction paragraphs (inverted pyramid), body paragraphs, quotes, call-to-action and a boilerplate.

Audience-centric content - Keep the focus of the press release on the target audience to address their pain points, questions, interests and more. This keeps the content focused and valuable.

