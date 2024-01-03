At Least 73 Feared Dead In Explosions Near Tomb Of Slain Top Iranian General

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At least 73 people were killed and 170 others injured on
Wednesday when multiple explosions ripped through an area where a
ceremony was being held to commemorate a top Iranian general who
was assassinated four years ago by the US, the country's National
Medical Services Organization said, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The explosions took place on a route leading to the cemetery in
the southeastern city of Kerman where Qassem Soleimani, the former
head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, was laid
to rest, according to state media.
The cause of the explosions remains unknown. Some media reports
suggested that they were caused by gas canisters.
The incident happened as tens of thousands of people converged
in Soleimani's hometown Kerman to commemorate the fourth
anniversary of his assassination.
Soleimani was killed on Jan 3, 2020, in a US drone strike
outside Baghdad Airport in Iraq.
Officials of the Red Crescent Society in Kerman were quoted as
saying by the state media that they took at least 50 people from
the site of the incident to various hospitals.
Iran's emergency services put all hospitals and health care
centers on alert to attend to the injured.
Officials in Tehran have not commented on the incident yet.
According to Anadolu sources, the venue of the ceremony in
Kerman has been vacated by security forces and people have been
asked to return home.
