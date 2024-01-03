Ukraine's Interior Minister Visits National Guard Soldiers On Eastern Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has visited National Guard soldiers on the eastern front.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The ministry noted that Klymenko had presented the soldiers with badges "For Bravery in Service" and awards "Firearms."

Klymenko wrote in a post on Telegram that his first trip in 2024 was to the 12th special purpose brigade of the National Guard - one of the most powerful and professional units in Ukraine's defense forces.

"I visited the fighters who are fighting the enemy in the eastern sector of the front. I listened to a report by Denys Prokopenko (call sign 'Redis') on the operational situation in this sector of the front line," he said.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the Ukrainian interior minister

According to Klymenko, the invaders are trying to storm Ukrainian positions around the clock, but the skills of the National Guard soldiers does not give them any chance.

"We never get tired of talking about the daily successes of AZOV at the front: destroyed equipment, ammunition depots, enemy manpower," he added.

The minister also thanked the unit for its service and awarded heroes who distinguished themselves on the battlefield.

"The year 2024 will be no less difficult than the previous ones, with many challenges. But with such strong and loyal boys and girls, we will overcome any difficulties. For the sake of Ukraine," Klymenko said.