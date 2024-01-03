President Tokayev Underscores Importance Of Clean Nuclear Energy For Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Clean nuclear
energy is very important for Kazakhstan, the country's President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told a local newspaper, Trend reports.
He made the remark commenting on possible building of nuclear
power plants (NPPs) in the country.
"It is a fundamental issue for the future of our economy. We
rank first in the world in terms of the volume of extracted natural
uranium, and we have our own production of nuclear fuel
components," Tokayev said.
"Therefore, I pay special attention to the issue of building a
nuclear power plant on our territory. Ultimately, the issue of
energy security should be addressed based on real needs and
capabilities, and, of course, on the basis of scientific research
rather than geopolitical considerations," he explained.
As Tokayev noted, some citizens are critical of the construction
of an NPP.
"This is quite understandable; many remember the tragic
consequences of tests at the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site. There
are other complex aspects to consider, such as the project cost and
environmental aspects," Tokayev mentioned. "So, understanding the
significance of the issue, I proposed to put the issue of building
an NPP to a nationwide referendum."
"The commitment to making decisions on the most important issues
for the people through referendums was declared in the pre-election
platform with which I ran for election in 2019. This is the
practical implementation of the concept of a 'listening state' and
the principles of a Just Kazakhstan," he said.
Tokayev noted that extensive public hearings await
Kazakhstan.
