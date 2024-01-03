President Tokayev Underscores Importance Of Clean Nuclear Energy For Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Clean nuclear energy is very important for Kazakhstan, the country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told a local newspaper, Trend reports.

He made the remark commenting on possible building of nuclear power plants (NPPs) in the country.

"It is a fundamental issue for the future of our economy. We rank first in the world in terms of the volume of extracted natural uranium, and we have our own production of nuclear fuel components," Tokayev said.

"Therefore, I pay special attention to the issue of building a nuclear power plant on our territory. Ultimately, the issue of energy security should be addressed based on real needs and capabilities, and, of course, on the basis of scientific research rather than geopolitical considerations," he explained.

As Tokayev noted, some citizens are critical of the construction of an NPP.

"This is quite understandable; many remember the tragic consequences of tests at the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site. There are other complex aspects to consider, such as the project cost and environmental aspects," Tokayev mentioned. "So, understanding the significance of the issue, I proposed to put the issue of building an NPP to a nationwide referendum."

"The commitment to making decisions on the most important issues for the people through referendums was declared in the pre-election platform with which I ran for election in 2019. This is the practical implementation of the concept of a 'listening state' and the principles of a Just Kazakhstan," he said.

Tokayev noted that extensive public hearings await Kazakhstan.

