Kerman Explosion Victims' Rises To 73 Dead, 171 Injured

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Iranian authorities announced on Wednesday that the number of victims of the explosion that took place near a cemetery in the southern city of Kerman rose to 73 dead and 171 injured.

The Iranian television quoted the spokesman of Iran's emergency services, Babak Yektaparast, as saying that the death toll is likely to rise given the condition of some critical injuries.

For his part, the deputy governor of Kerman for security affairs said the incident was a terrorist act.

Two consecutive bombings took place near the cemetery of Qassem Soleimani, a former commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Today marks the fourth anniversary of his death in a US bombing near Baghdad International Airport in 2020. (end)

