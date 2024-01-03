Kerman Explosion Casualty Toll Rises To 103 Dead, 171 Injured

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Iranian authorities announced on Wednesday that the number of victims of the explosion that took place near a cemetery in the southern city of Kerman rose to 103 dead and 171 injured.

The Iranian television quoted the spokesman of Iran's emergency services, Babak Yektaparast, as saying that the death toll is likely to rise further given critical condition of some of the injured. (pickup previous)

