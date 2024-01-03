Iran: Two Explosions Kill 73 In 'Terrorist Attack'

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 3 (Petra) -- At least 73 people were killed, and 173 others were injured in two explosions in Kerman Province in southern Iran during a ceremony marking the passing of Qassem Soleimani.According to Mehr News Agency, the Iranian Red Crescent Society in Kerman confirmed that the injured from the two blasts were taken to hospitals.The Deputy Governor of Kerman said the two explosions were a "terrorist attack."