Inventhelp Inventor Develops Dressing Aid For Visually Impaired Individuals (DCD-324)

"We thought there should be an audible device that will allow individuals that are blind or have visual impairments the opportunity to become self-sufficient in choosing their attire," said one of two inventors, from Alexandria,

Va., "so we invented THE STYLE MATE. Our design may increase the individual's self-esteem, confidence, and more importantly lessening their dependency on others."

The patent-pending invention provides an audible device to assist blind and visually impaired individuals when selecting their attire. In doing so, the wireless handheld device allows the user unlimited verbal customization options (i.e. color, size, brand, etc.) that will repeat audible descriptions in users voice. The invention features a discreet design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who blind or visually impaired.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DCD-324, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

