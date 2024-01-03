Inventhelp Inventor Develops Innovative Design For Motorcycle Tires (DAL-408)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved motorcycle tire that would eliminate flat tires, blowouts and the need to check tire pressure," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the LITE THE NITE MOTORCYCLE TIRES. My design would also provide an attractive and eye-catching look that would be highly visible when riding at night."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for motorcycle tires. In doing so, it would be puncture-proof to prevent flat tires. It also offers an attractive and highly visible appearance. As a result, it enhances safety, visibility, convenience and style. The invention features a maintenance-free design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of motorcycles and motorcycle manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DAL-408, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

