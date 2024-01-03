Med-Metrix Announces 15-Year End-To-End Revenue Cycle Management Partnership With VHC Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Med-Metrix, LLC ("Med-Metrix", or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled, Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM") solutions, and VHC Health ("VHC") have entered into an exclusive 15-year RCM partnership, the scope of which includes all of VHC Health's revenue cycle functions. VHC Health is a not-for-profit, Magnet-designated health system and member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network providing high-quality care to the Washington, D.C., metro area.

The partnership is designed to leverage Med-Metrix's purpose-built technology platform and its team of experienced RCM professionals to optimize VHC Health's operational performance as well as improve the patient experience by deploying software that streamlines the patient intake process. Over the course of the partnership, Med-Metrix will implement additional efficiencies to assist VHC Health in executing on its mission to be the best health system in the communities it serves.

As part of the partnership, approximately 200 VHC Health revenue cycle employees have transitioned to employment with Med-Metrix. The employees will have additional opportunities to advance their careers with Med-Metrix.

"We are excited to partner with Med-Metrix and utilize their technology solutions and operational best-practices to strengthen VHC Health's outcomes. Med-Metrix offers an ideal combination of cultural fit and strong execution capabilities," said John Zabrowski, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Strategy Officer at VHC Health. "This partnership supports VHC Health's promise and commitment to provide personalized, high-quality care to our patients."

"VHC Health is a thriving organization led by a dynamic executive team and we are delighted that they have elected to partner with Med-Metrix. We will deploy our proven RCM solutions to deliver significant improvements in support of VHC Health's long-term goals," said Joseph Davi, Founder and CEO of Med-Metrix. "We are excited to welcome the VHC Health RCM team to the Med-Metrix family."

About Med-Metrix

Med-Metrix is a leading technology-enabled services platform providing RCM and Business Intelligence solutions for health systems and physician groups across

the United States. Med-Metrix provides RCM and BI services via the Company's proprietary software platform. More information is available at .

About VHC Health

VHC Health provides exceptional medical services in the Washington, DC region. Virginia Hospital Center was recently designated a 2021 Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group. In 2022, the Hospital was selected for an 11th consecutive Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience AwardTM and a 21st consecutive 'A' grade from The Leapfrog Group. Virginia Hospital Center is a 453-bed, not-for-profit teaching facility and designated as a Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. VHC Health is a proud member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network-a national network of independent healthcare organizations. More information is available at .

