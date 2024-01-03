Back To Basics: Brother Unveils Updated Lineup Of Single- And Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printers To Simplify Home And Office Printing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The range of seven compact black-and-white laser printers, along with corresponding Brother Genuine supplies, is designed with efficiency and quality in mind

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

Brother International Corporation , an industry leader in imaging and document solutions and the number one laser retail printer brand1, refreshed seven of its single- and multi-function monochrome (black and white)

laser printers that offer printing with uncompromised quality. Included in the launch is a series of Brother Genuine toner products expertly designed for the lineup, ensuring consumers can print confidently.

"Printing the perfect page should be simple every time. This refreshed lineup of monochrome laser printers is designed to bring efficiency and simplicity to everyday printing while maintaining the high quality our customers have come to depend on," said Maria Goodman, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Brother International Corporation. "Whether it's the occasional page at home or daily memos for work, Brother consistently delivers products that reflect the diversity and range of consumers' printing needs at an affordable price point."

Each printer model boasts a compact design complemented by state-of-the-art features, from fast print speeds to multiple connectivity options, making quality printing quick and convenient.

Reliable and Affordable Single-Function Printers

Brother Monochrome Single-Function Laser Printers are compact but powerful machines designed to handle high volume printing, fitting into any space and budget. The HL-L2400D, HL-L2405W and HL-L2460DW printers fulfill basic printing needs with unparalleled features including:



Fast and effective high-volume printing with print speeds up to 36 ppm2 and a 250-sheet paper tray capacity3.

Print from virtually anywhere capabilities with the free Brother Mobile Connect app4, enabling customers to quickly print directly from their mobile devices.

Brother Genuine Toner was engineered to maximize print quality delivering crisp, clean prints, page after page.

Eco-intelligent features, including automatic duplex5 printing to minimize paper usage, Eco Mode to reduce power consumption, and Toner Saver Mode to lessen toner use. Advanced security features to help safeguard sensitive documents and provide secure connections to devices and networks while using the printer.

Multi-Function Printers to Streamline Workplace Needs

The Monochrome Multi-Function and All-in-One Laser Printers expand on effective printing capabilities with fast copy, scan and fax features, creating a streamlined tool at an attractive price point. Each of the four new machines: MFC-L2820DW, MFC-L2820DW XL, DCP-L2640DW and HL-L2480DW, condenses modern features into a compact footprint, built to fulfill any home or small office workspace needs. The MFC-2820DW replaces the current #1 monochrome laser model based on units sold in retail, the Brother MFC-2710DW, bringing next generation improvements to a customer favorite. Key features of the units include:



Powerful printing and scanning that can keep up with any pace, delivering print speeds up to 36 ppm2 and scan speeds up to 23.6/7.9 ipm6.

Time-saving features, including a 50-page auto document feeder5 for quick, multi-page scanning and copying, and a 250-sheet capacity paper tray for efficient printing3. Easy access to Cloud-based apps with a 2.7' touchscreen4 to enable print-from and scan-to apps such as Google Drive, Dropbox, OneNote, and more7.

Print Confidently with Brother Genuine Supplies

Brother Genuine Toner is optimized for Brother Single- and Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printers to support long-lasting performance. The Brother Genuine TN830 Standard Yield Black Toner and TN830XL High Yield Black Toner series are engineered to yield up to 1,200 to 3,000 pages8, respectively, when used with the Single- and Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printers for clear, crisp, professional quality prints every time. With the Brother Mobile Connect App4, customers can track toner usage from their mobile devices and order Brother Genuine supplies directly to keep printing uninterrupted.

All models in the new lineup of Single- and Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printers, except the HL-L2400D Compact Monochrome Laser Printer, can utilize the Brother Refresh

EZ Print Subscription service to take the stress and guesswork out of replacing toner.

Starting January 16th, 2024, customers can begin shopping the full portfolio from Brother USA. For further information, including detailed technical specifications, pricing, availability or to find a Brother Authorized retailer, visit

Brother-USA .

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, products for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research, and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico.

For more information, visit

.

Disclaimers:

Source:Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S., SF and MF laser printers, based on unit sales, Jan. 2020 – Nov 2023 combinedBased on one sided printing. Change from default setting required.Maximum capacity based on using 20lb. paper.Free app download and wireless connection required. Compatibility may vary based on device and operating system. HL-L2400D is not supported by the Brother Mobile Connect App.Features may vary by productMonochrome scan speed in accordance with ISO/IEC 17991 with all advanced features turned off, Letter at 300dpi.Requires an Internet connection and an account with desired service.Approximate toner cartridge yield in accordance with ISO/IEC 19752 (letter/A4).

SOURCE Brother International Corporation