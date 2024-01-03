Tannenbaum Helpern Continues Growth With Addition To Firm's Commercial & Securities Litigation Practice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Firm Welcomes Partner Clifford Thau in New York Following Expansion in Late 2023

is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its Securities and Commercial Litigation and Regulatory and Compliance capabilities with the addition of lateral partner Clifford Thau to the Firm.

The newest member of Tannenbaum Helpern's Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice, Cliff's practice is focused on securities litigation and regulatory and internal investigations. His clients include issuers, underwriters, officers and directors; securities and private equity firms; and Audit and Special Committees, as well as a wide range of public and private corporations and individuals.

Cliff also represents corporations and individuals in commercial litigation in the financial services, media, real estate, energy and other sectors.

He is a frequent speaker and author on topics related to securities litigation and regulatory enforcement, litigation and dispute resolution, corporate governance, and internal and government investigations.

Cliff recently served as Managing Partner of Vinson & Elkins New York Office and previously served as a member of the firm's Management Committee.

He has been recognized by Chambers, Legal 500 U.S., LawDragon, Best Lawyers in America and SuperLawyers as a lawyer who "approaches problems with a practical mindset and deals well with internal clients and businesspeople." (Chambers USA 2023).

"Cliff Thau is an exceptional talent and – along with recent lateral additions Steven Paradise and Mark Shaffer – further deepens our capabilities in securities litigation and investigations," said Andrew W. Singer, Managing Partner of Tannenbaum Helpern. "We are thrilled that Cliff, a recognized litigation talent, has joined us and will add his practical, driven approach to our exceptional team."

Commenting on the news of Cliff's arrival, Paul Sarkozi, Chair of the Firm's Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice, stated, "Cliff, Steven Paradise and I practiced law together for almost a decade, after which Steven continued to practice with Cliff at V&E.

I am thrilled to be working with them again.

With the addition of Cliff, along with our most recent lateral partners, Steven and Mark, our Securities Litigation and Regulatory Enforcement practices, in particular, are exceptionally well-prepared to support our clients' needs as they face a tougher and ever-increasingly regulated environment. Cliff also builds upon our experience and expertise in a wide range of commercial litigation in federal and state courts."

Cliff added, "I am excited to be joining Tannenbaum Helpern, to be reunited with Steven and Paul and look forward to working closely with the talented partners at the Firm across their broad array of practice areas."

