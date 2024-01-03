JACKSON HEWITT KICKS OFF SECOND ANNUAL DOUBLE YOUR REFUND SWEEPSTAKES WITH EVEN MORE CHANCES TO WIN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In 2023, winners from 46 states took home over $328,000

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new year brings a new chance to win a double tax refund! Jackson Hewitt Tax Services®

is launching the second annual "Double Your Refund" sweepstakes

during the 2023 tax filing season. Now through April 15, 2024, taxpayers will have a chance to double the size of their federal tax refund during Jackson Hewitt's 15-week sweepstakes. Each week, there will be two grand prize winners who will win a prize equal to their federal refund, with a maximum match of $10,000 and a minimum prize of at least $1,500, so even with no refund or a small refund can win. There will also be 20 weekly runner-up winners selected to win $200.

Jackson Hewitt is taking it up a notch this year by adding an additional drawing for a second chance to win. Anyone who enters to win one of the weekly drawings will also be automatically entered in the final season drawing giving all entrants another chance to double their tax refund. The additional drawing will also have two grand prize winners and 20 runner-up winners who will be drawn at the completion of tax season.

"Getting clients more money, when they need it most, is the focal point of what Jackson Hewitt is all about.

As we launch the 2024 Tax Season, the second annual Double Your Refund sweepstakes will allow hundreds of clients the chance to win extra money during tax time – with the chance to potentially double the size of their tax refund – which we know will be financially beneficial," said Kim Hudson, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "The Double Your Refund sweepstakes is one more way we can continue to recognize the trust and loyalty our clients have placed in selecting our Tax Pros and the tax services they receive at Jackson Hewitt."

Now through April 15, 2024, taxpayers can enter to win the chance to double their federal tax refund in Jackson Hewitt's Double Your Refund sweepstakes. There are two ways to enter the weekly sweepstakes and there is a limit of one entry per person, regardless of entry method:



Taxpayers who file a 2023 federal tax return at any Jackson Hewitt location within the sweepstakes period will be entered automatically into the sweepstakes. To find a store location to make an appointment, visit

here . Taxpayers not filing with Jackson Hewitt may also enter one of the weekly drawings by mailing in an entry by the Monday following the week that their federal tax return was filed within the sweepstakes period.

In addition, there will be a final tax season drawing that anyone can enter for a chance to win a double federal tax refund or be one of twenty $200 runner-up winners. All entrants from this year's weekly drawings will be included in the final drawing, as well as anyone who completes the online sweepstakes entry form here . There will be a limit of one entry per person, regardless of entry method.

Last year was the inaugural year for Jackson Hewitt's Double Your Refund Sweepstakes and the company awarded over $328,000 to hundreds of winners who came from 46 states and Washington DC.

For more information and for full rules, terms, and conditions of the Double Your Refund sweepstakes, visit .

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

is an innovator in the tax industry with a mission to provide its hardworking clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's

website

for more details). Jackson Hewitt has more than 5,200 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, including 2,700 in Walmart stores, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, or offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit

jacksonhewitt or call (800) 234-1040.

