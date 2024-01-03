Sotheby's International Realty Opens In Anguilla

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced the opening of Anguilla Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in the Caribbean and its 31st office in the region.

Anguilla Sotheby's International Realty, based on the West End,

will serve the entire island and is owned by Lesley Reed and Harrison Drouin-Reed who have a combined 40 plus years of real estate experience. Reed and Drouin-Reed also lead St. Martin Sotheby's International Realty, the premier real estate, vacation rental, and property management firm on the island of St. Martin/St. Maarten.

"Anguilla has a thriving luxury residential market with beachfront, hillside, and cliffside properties, offering a unique lifestyle, rich culture, sub-tropical climate, and world class beaches," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "The island attracts a wide variety of buyers, including expatriates, high-net-worth individuals, and foreign investors due to the region's tax laws.

Lesley and Harrison have a strong understanding of the market and we are proud to have them represent the brand in Anguilla."

"The timing is perfect for Sotheby's International Realty to be entering Anguilla," said Reed. "The market is set to expand with the upcoming private jet terminal, the marina, and the new ferry terminal plus the airport is also accommodating commercial international flights. We are optimistic that the Anguillan real estate market is poised for success."

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,500 affiliated independent sales associates located in more than 1,100 offices in 83 countries and territories worldwide. Anguilla Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

