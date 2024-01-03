JET LINX EXPANDS PRIVATE AVIATION FOOTPRINT WITH NEW BASE IN SALT LAKE CITY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Base Strengthen's Presence in Mountain West Region

Provides Localized Private Jet Services to Utah Aircraft Owners and Jet Card Members

Jet Linx, a locally-focused private aviation company, announced its 22nd location at Salt Lake City International Airport. With established Base locations in Denver and Scottsdale, the new Salt Lake City Base strengthens the Company's presence in the Mountain West region and provides localized private jet services to Aircraft Owners and Jet Card Members throughout Utah.



"We're thrilled to bring Jet Linx's extraordinary standard of customer service to Aircraft Owners and Jet Card Members in the Salt Lake City area," said Brent Wouters, Jet Linx CEO. "Salt Lake City and the great state of Utah attracts national and international visitors year-round and we look forward to serving as Salt Lake City's most trusted resource for private jet travel and Aircraft Management services."

The establishment of Jet Linx's Salt Lake City Base is emblematic of the Company's continued national growth. Jet Linx opened its first private terminal in 1999 in Omaha, NE. In the 24 years since, the Company has expanded to 22 Bases nationwide. In addition to growing Base locations, Jet Linx continually invests in its operations to provide its customers with state-of-the-art facilities and the highest quality customer experience. In 2022, Jet Linx Scottsdale moved to a new, purpose-built facility in response to increasing local demand.

"We're singularly focused on providing the highest quality, customized, local service to our customers supported by our national infrastructure and economies of scale," said Dan Pasque, Jet Linx Regional Base President. "We look forward to providing the Salt Lake City market access to our fleet of 100+ aircraft, while engaging one-on-one with our expert team based right at their home airport to meet their aviation needs."

The Company plans for further national expansion as part of it's strategic growth initiative to increase fleet size and grow Jet Card clientele. In 2024, the Company will celebrate its 25th year in business.

