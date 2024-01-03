Ledgebrook Expands Product Offerings Via Partnership With Obsidian On A Miscellaneous Professional Liability Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As

Ledgebrook continues to add market relevant product solutions to its portfolio to respond to the needs of its wholesale brokers, it has partnered with Obsidian Insurance Group ("Obsidian"), an A.M. Best rated "A-" hybrid program carrier group focused on facilitating and supporting growth in specialty insurance programs, on a new Miscellaneous Professional Liability program. The program offerings will address a broad scope of professional liability needs, including allied healthcare, across the spectrum of mid-market businesses and facilities.

Ledgebrook partners with Obsidian

Continue Reading

James Lassiter, a 25+ year industry veteran most recently at RSUI, was previously appointed as Head of Professional Liability at Ledgebrook and will lead the program, providing a wealth of expertise and strategic direction. Gage Caligaris, CEO of Ledgebrook, expressed enthusiasm, stating: "We are incredibly proud to partner with Obsidian in delivering innovative insurance solutions. James's leadership will undoubtedly drive the success of this program, reinforcing our dedication to speed and excellence."

Building upon the foundation laid by the success of Ledgebrook's General Casualty launch earlier this year, Ledgebrook's industry leading systems and technology will enable James and the team to deliver solutions faster and more efficiently to Ledgebrook's wholesale broker partners.

"We are excited about the synergy between Obsidian and Ledgebrook in bringing this program to market. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering top-notch solutions for mid-market businesses by supporting top-tier MGAs with distinct capabilities and underwriting talent," commented William Jewett, CEO of Obsidian.

This partnership signifies another milestone for Ledgebrook as it continues to redefine insurance solutions and establish new industry standards by aligning itself with innovative capacity partners such as Obsidian.

About Obsidian Insurance Holdings

Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company with admitted and non-admitted insurance carrier subsidiaries that issue policies underwritten by managing general agents, managing general underwriters, and program managers. Obsidian sources, underwrites, and manages a diverse portfolio of property, casualty, and specialty insurance programs, and reinsures the majority of the business to select reinsurers. Obsidian was formed in 2020 in partnership with leading insurance industry executives and Genstar Capital. For more information, visit

.

About Ledgebrook

Ledgebrook is a tech-enabled Specialty E&S MGA looking to provide the fastest, easiest quoting experience to wholesale brokers while delivering best-in-class pricing and risk selection via their innovative next-gen tech stack. Led by insurance industry veterans, Ledgebrook offers the best of both worlds: deep insurance expertise empowered by the best of modern technology. Visit us at

SOURCE Ledgebrook