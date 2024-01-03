Pixalate Publishes October 2023 Global Benchmark Report For Made-For-Advertising (MFA) Connected TV Apps

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pixalate's October 2023 Made For Advertising (MFA) Benchmark Report for Connected TV (CTV) Apps reveals $144MM in estimated annual ad spend going to CTV MFA apps via open programmatic advertising

LONDON, UK, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the October 2023 Made For Advertising (MFA) Benchmark Report for Connected TV (CTV) Apps . The report benchmarks advertising trends on MFA CTV apps, including ad spend, invalid traffic (IVT) and ad fraud, the top ad platforms (SSPs) selling ads on MFA CTV apps, and the MFA CTV apps with the most advertising.

MFA CTV apps can feature intrusive advertising techniques like auto-play videos or ads restricting access to content, often resulting in a poor advertising-to-attention ratio.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 6 billion programmatic ad impressions on over 5,550 CTV apps across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Apple tvOS, and Samsung Smart TV platforms in October 2023 to compile this research.

Key Stats: Pixalate's Benchmark Report for MFA CTV apps in October 2023



$144MM estimated annual ad spend going to CTV MFA apps via open programmatic advertising

2% of CTV apps with programmatic advertising measured by Pixalate were flagged by Pixalate as MFA in October 2023

58% of estimated ad spend on CTV MFA apps goes to apps categorized as “Games” 40% of estimated CTV MFA ad spend appears to have been sold by Equativ in October 2023

What's inside the report

Pixalate's Made for Advertising (MFA) CTV Apps Benchmark Report includes:



Global regional breakdowns of MFA ad spend patterns (North America, EMEA, LATAM, APAC)

IVT rate on MFA CTV apps, including ad fraud

MFA apps Store Analysis

Top MFA CTV App sellers by estimated ad spend

Top ad platforms (supply-side platforms, SSPs) used by MFA CTV apps

MFA CTV apps country of registry

Private vs. public registration Estimated MFA programmatic ad spend by CTV platform

Download the full report here .

