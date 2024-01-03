(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Expands Test Offerings, Lab Technology, and Customer-Centric Tools



Rapid Comprehensive Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing, Disease-Specific Panels and Customizable Solutions Advance Diagnoses and Treatment

HOUSTON, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics , a clinical diagnostic laboratory at the forefront of genetic testing, continued to accelerate its market leadership and growth over the last 12 months, expanding its test menu, commercial reach, lab operations, technology, and customer experience initiatives.

As part of its mission to empower patients, healthcare providers, and partners with trusted genetic answers, the company further enhanced its multi-omic portfolio which spans neonatal and pediatric critical care, reproductive health, hereditary cancer, and rare diseases. In addition to specialized expertise and rapid turnaround time in Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) – among the fastest and most comprehensive precision medicine tools available – Baylor Genetics offers a complementary test menu that enables healthcare providers to advance diagnoses and treatment.

“Baylor Genetics saw strong double-digit growth in the 2023 calendar year, serving a growing roster of top children's hospitals, leading health systems and partners,” said Kengo Takishima, President and Chief Executive Officer at Baylor Genetics.“With more than 4 million tests performed to date, we are converting scientific innovation into accessible clinical solutions to help transform healthcare and unlock the power of precision medicine. Looking forward, we will intensify our focus on mega trends like personalization, outcome-based care, and tech-enabled digital health solutions, all of which play to our strengths as we continue to increase access to genetic insights and support collaborative research and development of targeted treatments.”

New Tests and Lab Technology

In 2023, Baylor Genetics launched four new panels, including a Neuromuscular Disorders Panel , two Epilepsy Panels , and a Neurodevelopmental Disorders Panel , as well as enhancements to its WGS, GeneAwareTM carrier screening, Chromosomal Microarray Analysis, Oncology FISH Analysis, and Hereditary Cancer Panel offerings.

The company's 73,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art testing laboratory – located in the Texas Medical Center – became the first lab in the state equipped with the new NovaSeq X sequencing system for high throughput clinical applications. With the analytical expertise of 25 ABMGG-certified clinical lab directors, the lab is designed with multi-omics testing capabilities, scalable automated workflows, advanced robotics, AI, and predictive analytics. More than 2 petabytes of sequencing data were processed in 2023.

Commercial Capabilities and Customer Focus

Baylor Genetics doubled its commercial team to reach more customers nationwide while adding several new managed care contracts covering an additional 10 million lives. As part of its drive to simplify the customer experience, Baylor Genetics is enhancing its online healthcare provider portal to streamline ordering, sample collection, tracking, and customer support. Improvements to date have resulted in more timely and efficient processes, including significant increases in the speed of verification of benefits and prior authorization.

For the ninth year, Baylor Genetics teamed up with the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) Undiagnosed Diseases Network (UDN), a research program that helps providers gain diagnostic answers for patients with rare, undiagnosed disorders. Baylor Genetics has served as the sequencing core for the UDN since its inception in 2014, providing whole exome and whole genome sequencing, interpretation, validation and reporting for patients with complex and rare genetic diseases.

Scientific Research and Excellence

Baylor Genetics scientists and researchers presented 13 research abstracts at four major conferences including the 2023 American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Annual Meeting, National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) Summit , National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC) Annual Conference , and American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting . Its poster on WGS for dual diagnoses won a Reviewer's Choice Award at ASHG. Christine Eng, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief Quality Officer, Baylor Genetics, was elected to the ASHG Board of Directors, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Also in 2023, Baylor Genetics earned a Gold Merit Award for Healthcare Medical Research . CEO Kengo Takishima was named among the Top 25 Health Tech Leaders of Houston and 50 Under 50 innovators and healthcare leaders creating a significant impact across biotech, pharma, and digital health.

About Baylor Genetics

A pioneer of precision medicine for over 45 years, Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of clinically relevant genetic testing, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. A joint venture of H.U. Group Holdings, Inc. and Baylor College of Medicine, which has the #1 NIH-funded Department of Molecular and Human Genetics, Baylor Genetics couples the fastest and most comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians and their patients avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey, guide medical management, and make sure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Its test menu spans from family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, and specialized test options. Baylor Genetics is located in Houston's Texas Medical Center and serves clients in 50 states and 16 countries.

PR Contact

Maggie Naples

SVM Public Relations

...

(401) 490-9700