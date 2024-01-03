The FBCL Reinstitutes FAST Toll Lane At Blue Water Bridge

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) POINT EDWARD, Ontario, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (The FBCL) is pleased to announce the temporary reinstatement of the FAST Toll Lane at the Blue Water Bridge (BWB), effective January 8. This move is part of our commitment to enhance the crossing experience for commercial drivers who are part of the FAST (Free and Secure Trade) program, a joint initiative by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).



The FAST program, which began in 2004, is designed to expedite border crossings for commercial carriers of eligible goods. The BWB, unique in offering a dedicated FAST toll lane, will continue this service provisionally until the commencement of the Second Blue Water Bridge Rehabilitation Project in 2024.

“We have listened to the community and thoroughly evaluated our options to ensure continued security and safety for all travelers,” says Karen Richards, Chief Operating Officer at The FBCL.“Our decision to temporarily reinstate the FAST Toll Lane is a testament to our commitment to going the extra mile for commercial travellers.”

This temporary measure underlines The FBCL's efforts to facilitate trade and travel while maintaining the highest standards of service. We are proud to support the FAST program participants and look forward to continuing our collaboration with CBSA and CBP in enhancing the crossing experience at BWB.

The reinstatement of the FAST Toll Lane will be subject to traffic demands and staffing availability, ensuring optimal operation without fixed service times. Travelers are advised to watch for overhead signs indicating when the lane is open, and we urge all users to adhere to the designated lane usage. Those who misuse the FAST Toll Lane will be rerouted through the CBSA inspection area and directed to the back of the proper queue in a regular truck toll lane.

While the FAST program caters specifically to eligible trucks, The FBCL also encourages all users to take advantage of the ConneXion pre-paid toll program for ease and convenience. The ConneXion program allows for swift, automated toll payments across all lanes, enhancing the crossing experience for all vehicle types. To join, please visit federalbridge/conneXion/ . Users can also synchronize their ConneXion tags with Michigan's Edge Pass account system for additional benefits.

For more information on the FAST toll lane and the Blue Water Bridge services, please visit or contact the FBCL Customer Service Team by emailing ... .

For more information on the FAST program, please visit .

For more information:

Alexandre Gauthier

Senior Communications Specialist

The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited

...

ABOUT THE FEDERAL BRIDGE CORPORATION LIMITED

The FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. The FBCL's mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

The FBCL's X (Twitter) page

The FBCL's Facebook page

The FBCL's LinkedIn page