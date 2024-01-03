(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global 3D Printing Plastics Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Printing Plastics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“3D Printing Plastics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the 3d printing plastics market size is predicted to reach $4.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%.

The growth in the 3d printing plastics market is due to the increasing number of dental procedures. North America region is expected to hold the largest 3d printing plastics market share. Major players in the 3d printing plastics market include 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Arkema SA, Electro Optical Systems GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Carbon Inc., Desktop Metal Inc.

3D Printing Plastics Market Segments

.By Type: Photopolymers, ABS, PLA, Polyamide, Other Types

.By Form: Powder, Filament, Ink

.By Application: Prototyping, Manufacturing

.By End-Use Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Electronics and Consumer Goods, Other End-users

.By Geography: The global 3d printing plastics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



3D printing plastic refers to plastic filament used in 3D printing. It is a thermoplastic with a base of elastomers based on polybutadiene, which makes it a more flexible material. 3D printing plastics can be used to create almost anything, including prototyping, manufacturing, anatomical models, and other applications.

The main types of 3D printing plastics are photopolymers, ABS, PLA, polyamide, and other types. The photopolymers are used to provide flexibility, durability, chemical, optical, and mechanical resistance to the material and reduce production costs. Photopolymers in 3D printing refer to the use of laser sintering technology to solidify the 3D printed material during the manufacturing process. The 3D printing plastics are in various forms such as powder, filament, and ink and they are used for prototyping and manufacturing in the aerospace and defense, healthcare, automotive, electronics and consumer goods, and other sectors.

Read More On The 3D Printing Plastics Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. 3D Printing Plastics Market Characteristics

3. 3D Printing Plastics Market Trends And Strategies

4. 3D Printing Plastics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. 3D Printing Plastics Market Size And Growth

......

27. 3D Printing Plastics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. 3D Printing Plastics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Print Advertising Global Market Report 2024

/report/print-advertising-global-market-report

Printing And Related Support Activities Global Market Report 2024

/report/printing-and-related-support-activities-global-market-report

3D Printing Materials Global Market Report 2024

/report/3d-printing-materials-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: /

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Unveiling the Future: Laboratory Chemicals Market's Spectacular Journey