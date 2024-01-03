Pyrames Inc. Announces Several Awards Following FDA Clearance Of Its Pioneering Boppli Blood Pressure Monitoring System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PyrAmes is extending its safe and accurate Boppli BP monitoring device to additional infant populations

PyrAmes' Bosimi platform is a noninvasive, wearable sensor designed to monitor BP of women during their postpartum period, when the risk of maternal mortality is highest

Awards recognize potential of extending PyrAmes continuous, noninvasive BP monitoring tech. to new infant populations, & to maternal health & adult applications

- Xina Quan, Ph.D., PyrAmes Co-founder and CEO

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PyrAmes Inc., digital health company focused on fundamentally transforming the delivery of health care through its innovative continuous blood pressure (BP) monitoring technology, today announced several awards recognizing advancement of the company's technology in a broad range of patient populations. PyrAmes recently announced FDA 510(k) clearance for its Boppli® platform to continuously and non-invasively monitor the blood pressure of critically-ill infants. The recent awards recognize PyrAmes' ongoing activities to extend Boppli's intended use to a broader population of newborn babies and older infants, and its Bosimi® platform to maternal health and the general adult population.

American Heart Association (AHA) Health Tech Competition

In November, 2023, the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation selected PyrAmes as the best business pitch by a panel of expert judges at its annual Health Tech Competition during Scientific Sessions 2023. PyrAmes was one of five finalists in AHA's competition, which aims to drive innovation and foster advancements with the potential to transform the landscape of heart and brain health.

TEAMFund Global Health Innovator Award

In October, 2023, PyrAmes CEO and Co-founder, Xina Quan, Ph.D., was recognized as the sixth winner of TEAMFund's Annual Global Health Innovator Award and the sixth consecutive Female Founder. TEAMFund, is a 501(c)(3) Public Charity and a For-Profit Impact Fund whose mission is to enhance patient access to medical technology in low-resource settings.

Catalyzing Pediatric Innovation Grant

In August, 2023, PyrAmes was awarded a Catalyzing Pediatric Innovation (CPI) grant by the West Coast Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics (CTIP), centered at Children's Hospital Los Angeles and funded by the U.S. FDA. PyrAmes was chosen for its novel approach to monitor the blood pressure of critically-ill, yet stabilized, infants who have not yet been treated for hypotension, by extending the use of its non-invasive, wearable Boppli device.

NIH RADx Tech for Maternal Health Challenge

In May 2023, PyrAmes was one of only 10 companies chosen to enter the final Technology Assessment phase of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) RADx Tech for Maternal Health Challenge. The goal of the RADx Challenge is to improve maternal health outcomes for those who live in areas lacking access to maternity care through innovative promising home-based or point-of-care diagnostic devices, wearables, and other remote sensing technologies. PyrAmes' submission, Non-invasive, Continuous Blood Pressure Monitoring for Postpartum Maternal Health, focuses on its Bosimi platform, a noninvasive, wearable sensor designed to monitor blood pressure of women during their postpartum period, when the risk of maternal mortality is highest.

“We're thrilled by the validation from these respected organizations of our efforts to enable non-invasive and continuous blood pressure monitoring,” said Xina Quan, Ph.D., PyrAmes Co-founder and CEO.“Our vision is to see our devices as a component of standard care for every medical interaction, similar to the ubiquitous use of pulse oximetry.”

About PyrAmes Boppli® and Bosimi® Devices

PyrAmes devices are wearable bands designed to be versatile noninvasive blood pressure monitoring platforms for patients of all ages, ideal for infants in the NICU (Boppli) as well as women during and after pregnancy (Bosimi). They are intended to provide a safer option to arterial lines and a more convenient choice than standard blood pressure cuffs, and have the potential to revolutionize the standard of care for continuous blood pressure monitoring. PyrAmes' first commercial product, Boppli, is commercially available after FDA 510(k) clearance granted in September 2023.

About PyrAmes

PyrAmes is a digital health company focused on fundamentally transforming the delivery of health care through continuous blood pressure monitoring that is accurate, wireless, and noninvasive. The comfort and ease of use of its platform has the potential to provide better blood pressure management for patients ranging from newborns to seniors. The FDA has recognized the company's lead product Boppli with Breakthrough Device Designation and 510(k) market clearance. Bosimi products based on PyrAmes technology are under development and have not yet been cleared by the FDA for distribution.

Keith C Drake

PyrAmes Inc.

+1 4092099207

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn