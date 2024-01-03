Over Rs 2Cr Fine Imposed On Various Airlines In 2023: DGCA

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) The DGCA had imposed penalties totalling over Rs 2 crore on airlines like Air India, Air Asia, Indigo and SpiceJet for various non-compliance related matters in 2023, an official said on Wednesday.

Director of DGCA, Vikram Dev Dutt said that the financial penalties imposed in the year 2023 totalled Rs 2.75 crore resulting in a significant uptick of 39 per cent against the financial penalties totalling Rs 1.97 crores imposed in 2022.

In November last year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for non-compliance with passenger-centric regulations.

The aviation watchdog said that it carried out inspections at Delhi, Kochi and Bengaluru airports of scheduled domestic operators in the months of May and September, 2023 to ascertain the discharge of their obligations related to facilities/compensation provided to the passengers as per provisions laid down in regulations.

In July last year, after conducting a special audit prompted by concerns over IndiGo Airlines' frequent tail strike incidents, DGCA had imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on the airline.

The audit revealed 'systemic deficiencies' in IndiGo's documentation and procedures.

Within a six-month period this year, the airline encountered four tail strikes on their A321 aircraft, leading to the regulatory action.

