Direct Energy Chosen To Serve Boston Community Choice Electricity Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) – Affordable green energy options advance the city's carbon neutrality goals –

BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Energy Services, LLC, one of North America's leading providers of retail electricity and related services, is now proudly serving more than 200,000 households and businesses as the supplier of the City of Boston's Community Choice Electricity Program.

The program, one of the largest in the country and a core initiative in the city's climate action plan, provides Bostonians the option to directly reduce their own carbon footprint. This initiative also helps the city achieve its carbon neutrality goals through affordable, reliable and renewable electricity products offered by Direct Energy.

With the addition of the City of Boston to its portfolio, Direct Energy now provides renewable electricity to more than 24 municipalities and 400,000 customers in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The three products offered under the program include two options with more renewable electricity content than the utility Basic Service and at a lower cost. At $0.14805 per kWh, nearly 15% lower than Eversource's proposed rate, the Standard (Default) product delivers 62.5% more Massachusetts Class I renewable power to consumers than the utility product and the Massachusetts Renewable Portfolio Standard. With the GREEN 100 product, at $0.17195 per kWh, Direct Energy delivers 100% Massachusetts Class I renewable electricity to consumers - more than three times the requirement and at a rate below Eversource's. Consumers who do not opt out of the program will automatically receive the Standard product. Consumers can choose to opt into either the Basic product or the GREEN 100 product.

"We are privileged to serve Boston's Community Choice Electricity Program and appreciate Mayor Wu's emphasis on bold and scalable solutions to achieve the city's carbon neutrality goals," said Bucky Gardner, General Manager, Direct Energy Massachusetts. "The city's program empowers electricity customers to make simple, convenient choices that make a difference in their own lives, as well as in their community."

As the supplier of the program, Direct Energy, along with its affiliates, possesses the scale, diversity and innovation required to help the city achieve its carbon reduction goals. Direct Energy is part of NRG Energy, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, powered by people and a passion for a smarter, cleaner and more connected future.

In many markets, Direct Energy's customers have access to digital experiences that allow them to connect smart home devices, solar panels and EVs; monitor home energy usage; and take advantage of exclusive offers and discounts from affiliates like Goal Zero and Vivint.

