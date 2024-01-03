Reachout Technology Inaugural Letter To Shareholders (OTC: YCRM Yuengling's)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ReachOut Technology (“ReachOut”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation (the“Company”) (OTC: YCRM) announces that Founder and CEO Rick Jordan and the Board of Directors has issued a letter to shareholders.TO OUR SHAREHOLDERSWe are thrilled to address you in this inaugural shareholder letter, marking a significant milestone as ReachOut (reachoutit ) becomes the first independently public Managed Service Provider (MSP) following our reverse merger with Yuengling's Ice Cream Corp. Our journey, driven by a commitment to transforming cybersecurity and IT services for Small to Medium Sized Businesses (SMBs), has positioned us as a leader in innovation and reliability in the technology sector.The essence of our brand, 'ReachOut' embodies our mission to democratize advanced IT solutions for businesses traditionally limited by resources. We've become a trusted ally for SMBs, bridging the gap in reliable IT support. As we enter the public domain, our dedication to empowering organizations with cutting-edge cybersecurity and IT solutions remains steadfast.This letter is both a reflection of our achievements and a forward-looking vision. We're excited to expand our services, drive innovation, and share our journey's progress with you, our shareholders, in the dynamic world of cybersecurity and IT services.OPPORTUNITYWe are at the cusp of a cybersecurity revolution, one where the integration of cybersecurity, cloud computing, and IT services is not just a necessity but a critical component of business success across various industries. The opportunities for ReachOut in this evolving landscape are substantial and multifaceted.● Market Expansion: Our primary opportunity lies in expanding our customer base. The demand for sophisticated IT and cybersecurity solutions at a small-business price point is growing exponentially, not just in the United States but globally. This expansion is not limited to geographical boundaries but extends to various sectors that are increasingly reliant on robust IT infrastructure.● Strategic Acquisitions: In line with our growth strategy, we see significant opportunities in the acquisition of MSP firms and cybersecurity assets. These acquisitions are carefully selected to fuel our exponential growth, expand our service capabilities, and enhance our market position. Each acquisition is a step towards increasing our market share and solidifying our presence in the cybersecurity and IT services industry as a nationwide brand.● Tapping into New Market Segments: We are strategically targeting expansion into new market segments, including the education sector, and companies requiring compliance with U.S. state and federal government regulations. These segments represent untapped potential and align perfectly with our expertise and service offerings.● Leveraging the ARR Model: Our robust Annual Recurring Revenue model, driven by subscription-based services, positions us uniquely in the market. This model not only ensures stable and predictable cash flows but also aligns with our strategy of providing continuous value to our clients through ongoing service and support.OUR FOUNDATIONWe've brought together a powerful team to execute on our vision, and we're just getting started. ReachOut already has a strong and visible media presence through our CEO, and professional competency in its team to match.● Rick Jordan, Founder & CEO. Jordan (rickjordan ) stands as a paragon of resilience and visionary leadership in the cybersecurity and entrepreneurial world, with over 20 years of tech experience. His journey from the first Geek Squad agent in Chicago to growing ReachOut to its status as a publicly traded industry leader epitomizes the American dream, driven by his unwavering perseverance and a 'never-quit' attitude. Jordan's strategic foresight has not only shaped the company's path but also positioned it as a disruptor in the cybersecurity space.Nationally recognized in business and cybersecurity, Jordan is a frequent presence on global networks like Bloomberg, NewsNation, Newsmax, and CBS, offering expert insights that have even been sought after in the White House. His deep involvement and motivational leadership style are evident in his weekly "CEO Talk," inspiring the company's culture and aligning the team with its vision. Additionally, Jordan's influence extends beyond corporate walls through his podcast,“ALL IN with Rick Jordan,” which ranks in the top 2.5% globally and resonates with audiences in over 70 countries.● Kevin Harrington, Board of Directors. Harrington (kevinharrington ), a globally recognized entrepreneur and direct marketing pioneer, brings his extensive expertise to ReachOut as a key member of the Board of Directors. His tenure at the company is characterized by strategic guidance and visionary leadership, drawing from over four decades of entrepreneurial and investment experience. Known for his role as an original "Shark" on ABC's "Shark Tank," Harrington has earned acclaim for his sharp investment insights and his commitment to nurturing promising business ventures, solidifying his reputation as a savvy investor and passionate advocate for entrepreneurship.Harrington's entrepreneurial journey, marked by the creation of the infomercial, revolutionized television marketing and opened new avenues for entrepreneurs and startups to reach global audiences. His career is distinguished by the launch of over 20 businesses, each surpassing $100 million in revenue, showcasing his remarkable ability to identify and capitalize on market opportunities. As an author, Harrington shares his wealth of knowledge and experience, offering inspiration to both aspiring and established entrepreneurs. At ReachOut, he plays a crucial role in steering the company's strategic direction, especially in technology and cybersecurity, helping to drive innovation and maintain the company's leading position in the industry. Harrington's involvement is not only a testament to his illustrious career but also signifies his commitment to propelling ReachOut to new heights of innovation and market leadership.● Kingsley Charles, Board of Directors. Charles brings a wealth of experience from over fifteen years in business and financial consultancy, having worked with both private firms and within a Fortune 500 company. His diverse background gives him a unique perspective on both entrepreneurial ventures and large-scale corporate operations. Charles has been instrumental in scaling revenues for numerous startups and operating companies, demonstrating his expertise in driving financial growth and strategic development.In his role at ReachOut Technology, Charles plays a key role in guiding the company through complex financial landscapes. His collaborative work with professionals like tax experts, CPAs, and attorneys has honed his ability to offer comprehensive, strategic financial advice. Under his leadership, his team has built a strong network of legal and financial partners, enhancing ReachOut's capacity for comprehensive financial and strategic management. Charles's strategic vision and 'eyes-wide-open' approach are invaluable in steering ReachOut Technology towards financial stability and market adaptability.● Ryan Luering, Vice President of Operations. Luering's decade-long journey at ReachOut has been marked by significant growth and leadership. He has played a crucial role in enhancing operational efficiency, particularly through strategic management of a multi-location operations team and the innovative use of automation, which has optimized workflows and balanced growth with resource management. Luering's introduction of the 'Client Rhythm Process' has revolutionized client engagement and IT issue resolution, significantly boosting client satisfaction and reinforcing ReachOut's reputation for reliability and proactive service. His visionary leadership has been pivotal in evolving ReachOut from a modest MSP to a multimillion-dollar industry leader.● Ashley Kedra, Vice President of M&A. Kedra, with her background in speech sciences, psychology, and business brings a unique mix of analytical and communication skills to ReachOut. She has been instrumental in the company's strategic growth, successfully managing significant acquisitions in New Jersey, Arizona, and Texas, thereby expanding ReachOut's services and client base. Her oversight in integrating these acquisitions aligns them with ReachOut's core values and goals, enhancing their financial and operational impact.Since joining the MSP sector in 2017, Kedra has rapidly grown her industry expertise, contributing significantly to ReachOut's expansion. Her approach to M&A focuses on creating long-term value and driving growth through strategic acquisitions. A notable career achievement includes leading a SaaS company's business development, boosting its revenue from $2M to over $100M, demonstrating her exceptional ability to enhance business performance and market value.● The Service Delivery Team has a vast depth of industry knowledge and experience in IT & Cybersecurity software and infrastructure. There are decades of combined experience and certifications in major cybersecurity tools and software.OUR PRODUCTSThese key offerings highlight ReachOut's commitment to providing innovative, comprehensive, and tailored IT and cybersecurity solutions to its clients.● Cybersecurity Solutions: ReachOut offers comprehensive cybersecurity services, including advanced threat detection, 24/7 monitoring, and incident response. These services are designed to protect businesses from evolving cyber threats and ensure compliance with industry standards like Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) when needed.● Managed IT Services: The company provides full-spectrum managed IT services, encompassing IT support, infrastructure management, and cloud services. These services are tailored to enhance operational efficiency and ensure seamless IT operations for SMBs.● Cloud Computing, Remote Workforce, and Infrastructure: ReachOut specializes in cloud computing solutions and infrastructure design, offering services such as cloud migration, management, and structured cabling. These services enable businesses to leverage the scalability and flexibility of cloud technology for their growth and digital transformation.● Compliance and Regulatory Advisory: The company offers specialized services to assist businesses in meeting various regulatory and compliance requirements. This includes compliance audits, policy development, and advisory services tailored to specific government and education security compliance standards like NIST SP 800-171 and CIPA.ABOUT REACHOUT TECHNOLOGYFounded in 2010 by Rick Jordan to fill a critical gap in the IT services market, ReachOut is evolving into a formidable nationwide cybersecurity entity. We are not your typical MSP. We are a transformative force in cybersecurity and IT services, dedicated to serving SMBs with unparalleled excellence. Our innovative approach and resolute commitment to superior solutions have established us as industry trailblazers, redefining standards and crafting extraordinary client experiences. At ReachOut, our partners are more than just clients; they are integral members of a movement that is reshaping the future of cybersecurity.Our mission at ReachOut is succinct yet profound: 'Cybersecurity for All.' Committed to revolutionizing the Cybersecurity & IT Service Provider landscape for SMBs, we are on a relentless pursuit to establish the first nationwide brand in our sector. This commitment is deeply rooted in our ethos, as envisioned by our founder, Rick Jordan. We recognize that many IT firms fall short in adequately protecting SMBs, leaving them vulnerable. At ReachOut, we are dedicated to leveling the playing field, ensuring that businesses of all sizes and locations have access to top-tier security solutions.THE EXPANSION STAGETransitioning to a public company represents a transformative step in ReachOut's growth strategy, unlocking enhanced access to capital essential for the expansive launch of our product offerings. This move substantially bolsters our capability to attract top-tier talent to our management team, enriching our expertise and leadership. Moreover, as a publicly traded entity, we gain the strategic advantage of leveraging public equity, an advantage that will be instrumental in facilitating our future acquisition plans and expanding our market presence. Our initial two large acquisitions completed in the past year are just the beginning of our accelerated growth trajectory.Our intention is to elevate ReachOut to a senior exchange, a move we believe will propel us into a new realm of opportunity, particularly in terms of gaining access to institutional investors. This strategic up-listing is expected to fuel our accelerated growth and contribute significantly to the creation of enduring value for our shareholders.Reflecting on our journey, we have achieved remarkable milestones in our history, and our enthusiasm is even greater as we embark on the next phase of expansion. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their trust, to our dedicated team for their unwavering passion and commitment to a vision larger than ourselves, and to our shareholders for your steadfast support and encouragement.Sincerely,Rick, Kevin, and KingsleyFounder and Directors of the BoardFor media, TV appearance and Investor Relations Contact:Name: Ashley KedraEmail: ...Phone: 312-288-8008Information about Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains“forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cybersecurity industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as“may,”“will,”“can”“anticipate,”“assume,”“should,”“indicate,”“would,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“expect,”“seek,”“estimate,”“continue,”“plan,”“point to,”“project,”“predict,”“could,”“intend,”“target,”“potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company's with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at .

