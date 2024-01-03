Global Aerospace Tapes Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Aerospace Tapes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company's“Aerospace Tapes Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the aerospace tapes market size is predicted to reach $3.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

The growth in the aerospace tapes market is due to the growing demand for commercial aircraft. North America region is expected to hold the largest aerospace tapes market share. Major players in the aerospace tapes market include 3M, Nitto Denko Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Tesa SE, Scapa Group PLC, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A.

Aerospace Tapes Market Segments

.By Resin Type: Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Other Resin Types

.By Backing Material: Paper/Tissue, Film, Foam, Other Backing Material

.By End User: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, General Aviation

.By Geography: The global aerospace tapes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aerospace tapes refer to tapes used to create optimal surfaces to protect the aircraft composite molding. The aerospace tape is used for bonding, insulation, and sealing of aircraft's sensitive equipment and aircraft structures. These increase the lifespan of an aircraft's infrastructure and equipment and reduce the maintenance cost by protecting against vibrations, corrosion, and fluids.

The main resin types of aerospace tapes are acrylic, rubber, silicone, and other resin types. Acrylic refers to a kind of plastic, fabric, fiber, or paint that's made from acrylic acid. The various backing materials include paper or tissue, film, foam, and other backing material. The various end-users include commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aerospace Tapes Market Characteristics

3. Aerospace Tapes Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aerospace Tapes Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aerospace Tapes Market Size And Growth

......

27. Aerospace Tapes Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Aerospace Tapes Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

