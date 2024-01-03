Global Agricultural Pheromones Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Agricultural Pheromones Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The Business Research Company's“Agricultural Pheromones Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the agricultural pheromones market size is predicted to reach $9.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%.

The growth in the agricultural pheromones market is due to the growing awareness of the risks of chemical pesticides. North America region is expected to hold the largest agricultural pheromones market share. Major players in the agricultural pheromones market include ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd., BASF SE, Bio Controle, Biobest Group NV, Novagrica, Pherobank BV, Provivi Inc., Russell IPM, Shin Etsu Chemical Co Ltd..

Agricultural Pheromones Market Segments

.By Type: Sex Pheromones, Aggregation pheromones, Other Types

.By Function: Detection And Monitoring, Mass trapping, Mating disruption, Other Functions

.By Crop Type: Field Crops, Vegetables, Orchard Crops, Other Crop Types

.By Mode of Application: Dispensers, Traps, Sprayers

.By Geography: The global agricultural pheromones market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The agricultural pheromones are chemical substances generated by animals and insects that aid in social interaction. These pheromones are released by insects to find food and attract partners. Synthetic pheromones are used to change the behavior of pests and are used to trap insects or pests which destroy crops.

The main types of agricultural pheromones are sex pheromones, aggregation pheromones, and other types. Sex pheromones are smells released by men or females that induce one or more behavioral responses in the opposite sex, bringing males and females together for mating. Agricultural Pheromones function in ways such as detection and monitoring, mass trapping, mating disruption, and other functions in crops of field crops, vegetables, orchard crops, and other crop types using dispensers, traps, and sprayers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Agricultural Pheromones Market Characteristics

3. Agricultural Pheromones Market Trends And Strategies

4. Agricultural Pheromones Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Agricultural Pheromones Market Size And Growth

27. Agricultural Pheromones Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Agricultural Pheromones Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

