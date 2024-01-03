New Bath And Beauty Product Helps Anyone Independently Apply Lotions, Ointments, And Oils To The Body

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Joanne G. and Paul G. Sr. of Clementon, NJ are the creators of the Back Solution, a device designed to assist individuals in applying lotions, soap, and oils to their back with superior ease, convenience, and without the need for assistance from others. Users will always be able to independently apply necessary oils, lotions, and other ointments through a small dispensing reservoir on the working end of the tool.The tool includes a housing with a bladder containing lotion, oil, or other desired liquid product. The bladder is in fluid communication with a pump configured to selectively pump through a hose connection located on one end of the housing, through an applicator end. The applicator end is constructed using comfortable foam or rubber for applying products to the body without causing skin irritation. The device allows the user to pull up on the plunger to pull the lotion into the reservoir. He or she then presses the plunger to force the product out through the applicator. The extended tool alleviates painful and uncomfortable twisting and contorting to reach certain areas of the body like the back and lower body.Aging populations and individuals with limited mobility constantly drive demand for products that facilitate self-care on a year-over-year basis. Ongoing innovation in the design and functionality of beauty tools, like lotion and oil applicators, can attract both manufacturers and consumers looking for convenient and effective solutions for their skincare routines. There is a growing emphasis on creating products that cater to diverse needs, including those of individuals with mobility challenges or who may need assistance with personal care. Maintaining ease, convenience, and independence when applying beauty products is important for healthy lifestyles, and the Back Solution device offers significant enhancements for these niches.Joanne and Paul were issued their Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and are working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Back Solution product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Back Solution can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

