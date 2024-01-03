Integem Announces A New Dimension In Art And Technology Education With AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Integem AR Digital Art with AI

A Blend of Imagination and Innovation: Introducing the Future of Art Education with Holographic AR and AI

- Dr. Eliza Du, CEO of Integem

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Integem, a leader in innovative education, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Holographic AR Art Camps for young digital artists across various age groups. These unique camps are set to redefine the landscape of art and technology education, offering a vibrant blend of creativity, AI, and augmented reality (AR).

Designed for students in grades K-12, these camps are structured into four distinct age groups: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Each camp offers a week-long adventure into the world of digital art, AI, and AR, allowing students to step into their own creations and interact with them in real-time.

Transforming Dreams into Digital Realities

At the heart of Integem's camps is the innovative use of Holographic AR technology. This allows students to immerse themselves in their digital artworks, creating an unprecedented interactive experience. Whether it's designing characters, environments, or storytelling, participants get to live within their art, bringing a whole new dimension to creative expression.

No Prior Experience Required

One of the most appealing aspects of these camps is that they are accessible to all. Regardless of prior experience in art, design, or computing, Integem welcomes every student with enthusiasm and a spirit of discovery. The camps are accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC), ensuring a high-quality educational experience that is recognized both in the USA and abroad.

Exploring the Fusion of Art and AI

Integem's programs uniquely combine traditional art principles with cutting-edge AI technology. Students learn not only the basics of color, shape, and composition but also how to integrate these concepts with AI-generated art. This approach offers a dynamic and comprehensive learning experience, pushing the boundaries of standard art forms.

Interactive Learning and Global Community

Beyond the technical skills, these camps foster a sense of community, collaboration, and interactive learning. Students engage in group activities, share ideas, and learn from each other, all under the guidance of skilled instructors. This community-oriented approach is crucial in building the next wave of artists and innovators.

Enrollment and More Information

Enrollment is now open for these exciting camps, with more than 30,000 students from over 20 countries expected to participate both in-person and online. As an NVIDIA AI Training Partner, Integem also offers students the opportunity to earn NVIDIA AI Certificates.

For more information and to register, visit integem.

About Integem

Integem is an educational leader specializing in the integration of AR, AI, and digital art into transformative learning experiences. With a mission to inspire and prepare the next generation of innovators, Integem is at the forefront of reimagining education in the digital age.

