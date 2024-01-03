DASI Simulations Precisiontavi Gets CMS Hospital Outpatient Billing Code

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Predictive model generation for pre-planning a cardiac procedure now reimbursable by Medicare at approximately $1,000 per model

- Dr. Lakshmi (Prasad) Dasi, Founder and Chief Technology OfficerDUBLIN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Less than six months after earning FDA clearance for its PrecisionTAVI product, DASI Simulations Founder and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Lakshmi (Prasad) Dasi announced today that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has established a new hospital outpatient code and payment level for the Company's PrecsionTAVI product. "We now have formally procured a reimbursable path for hospitals at a national payment of approximately $1,000 per model generation with each report," he said.PrecisionTAVI is the only FDA-cleared product that performs predictive modeling to help plan transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures."This represents another significant step forward for DASI Simulations," said Teri Sirset, Founder and CEO. "More importantly, it will help patients access this care by removing the payment barrier for adopting PrecisionTAVI in hospitals."DASI Simulations is developing a novel AI-powered medical platform technology that transforms routine imaging (CT, MRI, etc.) into an interactive, predictive environment accessible on mobile, tablet, or web browsers. This technology solves the current problem where physicians rely on highly manual planning steps on images without the ability to predict the interaction between the TAVR device and the patient's unique anatomy."Every patient's unique anatomy presents its own challenges. DASI Simulations technology provides the predictive intelligence to compare and select the optimal treatment plan. This significantly improves our shared decision-making process, said Dr. Vinod Thourani, cardiothoracic surgeon and chair of the DASI Medical Advisory Board."Establishing the outpatient billing code represents a ground-breaking decision by CMS after reviewing clinical evidence demonstrating how PrecisionTAVI improves TAVR patient outcomes. By reducing complications, DASI Simulations is transforming the healthcare landscape. The DASI technology has now been used on over 1,000 patients and was being rapidly adopted across prestigious TAVR centers across the United States, even before this new reimbursement code was created."Technological advancements like PrecisionTAVI are driving more accurate and efficient procedure planning, improving the safety of many procedures. This technology and others like it will undoubtedly shape our future and improve clinical outcomes,” said Dr. Scott Lilly, interventional cardiologist and member of the DASI Medical Advisory Board.DASI Simulations technology has been consistently highlighted through podium presentations and live cases by leading cardiologists and researchers as the most innovative development in the structural heart space at all the major cardiology conferences in 2022 and 2023, including American College of Cardiology (ACC), Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) and Transcatheter Valve Therapies (TVT)."The momentum has been nothing short of extraordinary since receiving FDA clearance for PrecisionTAVI in May 2023, followed by our selection and active participation in the prestigious MedTech Innovator program, which commenced last June," said Sirset.For more information about the specific category and code for Medicare hospital outpatient billing and payment, visit the CMS website.About DASI SimulationsFounded in 2020, DASI Simulations, based in Dublin, Ohio, performs advanced individualized computational predictive modeling for heart surgery candidates. The modeling is powered by artificial intelligence and computer vision to help heart surgeons better plan for the surgery and any potential complications, which leads to improved patient outcomes and reduced costs associated with structural heart disease surgeries. For more information, visit or email ....For further information: Media: Kelly Arledge, 614.205.0339; Investment Opportunities: Teri Sirset, 614.389.3130.

