REGISTRATIONS OPEN FOR THE ULTIMATE CYCLING BUCKET LIST AS HAUTE ROUTE WELCOMES NEW OWNERSHIP

Pyrenees 2023 © lilian_menetrier

Pyrenees 2023 © lilian_menetrier

Alps 2023 © Benjamin Becker

Haute Route Pyrenees and Haute Route Alps - Limited Registration Now Open

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The recent transition of the Haute Route events in France from the Ironman Group to France Vélo Evénements (FVE) is set to deliver two extraordinary cycling adventures in 2024 in the Pyrenees and Alps. Under the guidance of its new deputy director, Marius Louvet, the quintessential look and feel of this prestigious cycling series will remain unchanged, with the same multi-staged formats and unparalleled professional-style support services that have defined Haute Route since its inception in 2011.Registrations for the two upcoming events are now open, making it possible for participants to seize the opportunity to embrace the ultimate cycling challenges while forging lifelong memories. Created in early 2023, FVE is a joint product of the French Cycling Federation and Hopscotch Sport agency to combine the best of the two organisations and offer the ultimate riding experience to as many amateur cyclists as possible.“While some improvements are taking place behind the scenes, rest assured that Haute Route remains committed to preserving the essence of the event,” says Marius. Jean-François Alcan will continue to serve as the course director, ensuring a seamless and meticulously designed route for participants. Additionally, Fergus Grant, fondly dubbed the 'Lantern Rouge' of Haute Route, will retain his pivotal role as the inspirational speaker throughout the journey. Participants can continue to count on Fergus to provide encouragement at the start line, welcome them triumphantly at finishes-often atop a mountain peak-and lead the way during briefings and prize ceremonies.“For seven years I have had the privilege of cheering all sorts of cycling fans from start to finish. It doesn't matter what level they are, or even if they have fallen outside the time bracket, the enormous sense of achievement from accomplishing an Haute Route is the same for all,” says Fergus.Haute Route PyreneesThe first of the two events is the esteemed Haute Route Pyrenees, taking place from 1st to 5th July 2024. This five-day ride promises an exhilarating journey through the breathtaking mountainscape, challenging participants with over 14,000 meters of elevation. The five stages traverse some of the best scenery in the Pyrenees and Tour de France favourites including the Bagnères-de-Luchon, Cap de Long, Col du Portet, Tourmalet, and Aubisque. With limited spots available of up to 500, the event aims to retain its exclusivity and provide cyclists with an intimate and immersive experience. Riders can find more information about the Pyrenees event here .Haute Route AlpsThe pinnacle of the Haute Route series, the Haute Route Alps, will run from the 25th to 31st August 2024. Spanning seven days, this cycling odyssey navigates the awe-inspiring mountainous terrain of the Alps, with an invigorating climb of over 20,000 meters of elevation. With a limited number of 550 registrations available, the Haute Route Alps guarantees an unparalleled cycling adventure for those willing to embrace the challenge. Riders can find more information about the Alps event here .“We want the Haute Route to be an opportunity for cyclists of every level to push their limits and create some unforgettable memories alongside fellow cyclists that celebrate the triumph of human spirit and camaraderie, all the while providing a sense of exclusivity and support akin to professional cycling races” says Jean-François.2024 CalendarHaute Route Pyrenees: 1st – 5th July 2024Haute Route Alps: 25th – 31st August 2024About the HAUTE ROUTESince its inception in 2011, Haute Route has become one of the most prestigious cycling events in the world, offering participants the chance to embark on extraordinary multi-day gran fondos across stunning mountainous landscapes. In November 2023, Haute Route's French events were acquired by France Vélo Evénements, a French firm created earlier in the year with two French shareholders, the French cycling Federation and Hopscotch. The ambition is to stay true to Haute Route's core ethos: empowering amateur cyclists to push themselves in a positive and supportive atmosphere with unparalleled support.Find out more at

