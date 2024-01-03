Mahana Fresh Expands To Bradenton, Grand Opening On January 6Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Join the party for a chance to win Free Mahana Fresh For a Year

BRADENTON , FL, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mahana Fresh , the fast-casual restaurant concept that believes a good mood starts with good food, is expanding in Florida and opening a new location in Bradenton, FL. The latest Mahana Fresh is located at 9626 State Rd. 64 East in the School Plaza. The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, January 6th, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The celebration will be highlighted with a Free Mahana Bowl for the first 23 guests who visit the restaurant, plus the new store is serving up $5 Mahana-sized Bowls all day and guests may enter for a chance to win Free Mahana Fresh For a Year.The Bradenton Mahana Fresh is led by franchise owner Carlos Cano . He is supported by his store manager, Daniel Criswell.“Mahana is about good food and experiences. Our teams serve up fresh food that is prepared with incredible attention to detail,” said Carlos Cano, Owner of the Bradenton Mahana Fresh.“Our management team looks forward to guiding our crew in exceeding our customers' expectations by providing exceptional healthy food options.”The Bradenton Mahana Fresh grand opening on January 6th will feature a ribbon cutting at 11:00 a.m.Mahana Fresh's gluten free menu thrives on the build-your-own-bowl model and allows diners to choose their base, protein, toppings and sauces in addition to chef inspired creations. The Mahana menu even has a few dessert bite options including zucchini brownies, chocolate chip cookies, and snickerdoodles - all gluten-free.The Bradenton Mahana Fresh will be open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. The 2,400 sq. ft. location is a brand-new build and features plenty of parking. The restaurant offers dine-in, pickup, delivery through third-party partners, and catering.“We are committed to the Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch communities and would love to get more involved with local organizations that support our neighbors,” said Daniel Criswell, Store Manager for the Bradenton Mahana Fresh.Guests may sign up here for more information about the Grand Opening as well as to enter to win Free Mahana Fresh for a Year*.For additional information about Mahana Fresh, including their menu and locations, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.*Additional cost applies for premium proteins and add-ons. No other coupons or discounts will be available on Grand Opening Day – January 6th, 2024*Free Mahana Fresh for a Year equals one free bowl per month for 12 months. See contest link for more details.About Mahana FreshHeadquartered in Sarasota, FL, Mahana Fresh follows the build-a-bowl QSR concept with all gluten-free menu items. The company, which started in 2019, believes that a good mood starts with good food, and everyone has a place at the table when it comes to conscious eating. With recipes developed by world class chefs featuring healthy protein choices and amazing vegetables, Mahana Fresh has something for everyone to Eat Well, Live Better.Mahana Fresh is currently in its expansion period with restaurants in Florida, Georgia, Idaho, North Dakato, New Jersey, and North Carolina. Each restaurant design channels Hawaiian culture with bright, tropical colors delivering a one-of-a-kind dining experience.For more information, visit MahanaFresh or follow on Facebook and Instagram.For franchise information please visit MahanaFresh/franchise.

