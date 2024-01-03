QCDC Unveils 14Th Edition Of Career Guide Magazine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Career Development Centre, founded by Qatar Foundation, announced the release of the latest issue of its flagship Career Guide magazine.

The 14th edition caters to readers from various backgrounds, with the particular aim of empowering school and university students and recent graduates to efficiently plan and develop their career paths. Packed with insightful articles and expert advice across various industries, Career Guide sheds light on the necessary skills needed to embark on a successful career journey.

It also offers academic advisers, decision-makers, parents, and professionals from various fields a wealth of valuable information on job market dynamics and trends, best practices in career guidance, and the vital role it plays in fostering human development and Qatar's prosperity.

QCDC Director, Abdulla Al Mansoori expressed pride in this latest edition, praising its role in furthering the Centre's mission.

“Since its inception over a decade ago, Career Guide has empowered thousands of students to recognise their potential and understand the prerequisites for success in different fields before committing to specific career paths.

“It has also sparked dialogue on career guidance and education, offering insights into the latest job market trends to help policy and decision-makers, experts, academics, career advisors, and practitioners in advancing career guidance and development. We are driven by a relentless pursuit of progress, and seeing individuals thrive is the ultimate reward.”

Wrapping a year during which emerging technologies fuelled a massive revolution across various industries, and ushered a new era of innovation and change, the latest Career Guide delves the fascinating world of generative artificial intelligence (AI) through a series of articles on its potential impact on the job market and the future of work. The issue also takes the reader on a journey into the metaverse, examining the the impact of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) on various fields, and sheds light on Qatar's rapidly growing fintech industry, highlighting its challenges and opportunities for Qatari youth.

“This year, the world's focus on AI demanded our attention,” Al Mansoori explained.

“History has proven that people will eventually have to deal with emerging technologies that become entrenched in everyday life, and artificial intelligence is no exception.

“This issue equips readers with insights into generative AI and leveraging AI tools for career development. On behalf QCDC, I extend my appreciation to the experts and specialists who enriched this issue with their experiences, advice, and inspiring stories, and invite everyone to thoroughly read it. We will also continue our efforts in helping individuals build successful careers for a prosperous nation.”