Novavax To Participate In The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX ), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-MTM adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in the 42th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
|
Conference Details:
|
|
|
Presentation and Q&A
|
|
Date:
|
Monday, January 8, 2024
|
Time:
|
5:15 – 5:55 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST)
|
Location:
|
Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California
|
Moderator:
|
Eric Joseph, Ph.D., Executive Director, Biotechnology Equity Research
|
Novavax participants:
|
John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
Conference
|
|
Event:
|
Investor Meetings
|
Date:
|
Monday, January 8, 2024
Recordings
A replay of the recorded presentation and Q&A will be available through the Events & presentations page of the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" novava
for 30 days from the date of the conference.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX ) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in
Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza and COVID-19 and influenza combined. Please visit
novavax
and
LinkedIn
for more information.
Contacts:
Investors
Erika Schultz
240-268-2022
[email protected]
Media
Ali Chartan
240-720-7804
[email protected]
