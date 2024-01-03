Novavax To Participate In The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX ), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-MTM adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in the 42th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 5:15 – 5:55 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) Location: Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California Moderator: Eric Joseph, Ph.D., Executive Director, Biotechnology Equity Research Novavax participants: John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer





Event: Investor Meetings Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

A replay of the recorded presentation and Q&A will be available through the Events & presentations page of the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" novava

for 30 days from the date of the conference.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX ) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in

Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza and COVID-19 and influenza combined. Please visit

novavax

and

LinkedIn

for more information.

Contacts:

Investors

Erika Schultz

240-268-2022

[email protected]



Media

Ali Chartan

240-720-7804

[email protected]

