Baltic Horizon Fund Financial Calendar For 2024

| Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2023
| 15 February 2024
| Audited annual report for 2023
| 28 March 2024
| Audited annual report for 2023 of the management company Northern Horizon Capital AS
| 25 April 2024
| Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2024
| 9 May 2024
| Annual General Meeting of Investors
| 3 June 2024
| Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2024
| 8 August 2024
| Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2024
| 7 November 2024
| Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2024
| 17 February 2025
For additional information, please contact:
Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail ...
The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.
