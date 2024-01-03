CETV NOW APPOINTS INDUSTRY VETERAN MARTY MCDONALD AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CETV Now is proud to announce the appointment of Marty McDonald, former Spectrio executive, to the pivotal role of Chief Revenue Officer. Based in Kansas City, McDonald brings extensive experience in digital marketing sales, digital signage, and advertising, having held key positions in leading organizations within the industry.

“We are excited to have someone of Marty's caliber to lead all revenue functions of CETV Now,” CETV Now Co-Founder and CEO Babak Motamedi stated.“He brings a highly polished sales acumen and really understands how Digital Marketing and Digital Signage can work together to digitally charge a Brand's presence to drive demand.”

With a background as the vice president of sales and commercial growth at Spectrio and recent service as acting chief revenue officer for a B2B digital marketing agency in San Diego, CA, McDonald's is well-positioned to drive CETV Now's strategic growth initiatives .

Expressing his enthusiasm for this new role, McDonald stated,“I am honored and thrilled to be joining Co-founders Babak Motamedi & Ben Collins along with the entire team at CETV Now. The ability to transform CETV Now into a next-level DOOH agency is exciting and a tremendous opportunity that I simply couldn't pass up.”

CETV Now, a revolutionary commercial environment television advertising provider , officially launched with innovative targeted ad delivery technology. This technology enables clients to promote products and services in real-time, precisely reaching consumers at the crucial buying moment within commercial establishments, an unprecedented offering in today's digital ecosystem.

Motamedi emphasized the company's unique value proposition, stating,“CETV Now offers a simple value proposition to advertisers: brands and businesses now have a smarter, more effective way to connect with local audiences via exclusive video advertising. Our groundbreaking approach provides affordable solutions for SMBs in their geo-markets and geo-scale capabilities for Enterprise Brands.”

Ben Collins, Co-Founder & CP:“Clients can look forward to increasing the value of their marketing spend with CETV Now, benefiting from a greater reach at prices significantly lower than existing advertising channels. We anticipate CETV Now sparking a significant shift within the industry by redefining the possibilities of television advertising.”

Martin McDonald emphasized the groundbreaking nature of CETV Now's precision targeting, stating,“We have pioneered a method to allow local businesses as well as national brands to build their brand and create demand on screens in commercial environments for a fraction of the price. It's a significant paradigm shift in the advertising space. The precision targeting we have is extremely powerful and eliminates wasted ad spend.”

Founded by Babak Motamedi and Ben Collins in late 2020, CETV Now's journey involved the development of the concept's prototype technology and alpha unit, followed by deployment in the first quarter of 2021. Rigorous testing in over 200 stores across multiple states for more than a year allowed for ongoing improvements, surpassing industry standards.

To learn more about programmatic and DOOH advertising opportunities, please visit or contact Marty McDonald at 480-236-6394 or via email at ...

About CETV Now:

Powered by Phoenix-based parent company Telemated, CETV Now leverages commercial environment technology to empower brands to advertise products and services directly to consumers in real-time buying environments. The innovative approach maximizes marketing results, utilizing cost-effective strategies, ad confirmation, and verified/validated impressions, increasing interest, awareness, and revenue. CETV Now collaborates with Programming Providers, Television Brands, Digital Marketing Agencies, and others to provide clients access to an active local audience base.

